ViacomCBS will introduce a new streaming service

National World

ViacomCBS, the recently merged media company, will unveil a new streaming strategy when it reports its fourth quarter earnings on February 20, a person who knew about the plans told CNN Business.

The new service will build on the company’s current streaming platform – CBS All Access – and will include programs from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV. Films from the Paramount Pictures library will also be included.

The company’s new streaming product will deliver live and on-demand content, as well as sports, news and entertainment. This includes children’s programs as well as written and unwritten series. There will also be a premium version of the service that will include Showtime.

The price and branding of the new service have yet to be determined. ViacomCBS had no comment on the plans. CNBC first reported news of the service.

CBS and Viacom merged into ViacomCBS in December. The long-awaited deal between the two media titans has brought some of the largest entertainment brands back together under one company banner.

The merger was a reunion of CBS and Viacom that separated in 2006.

ViacomCBS is just one of many media companies that are part of the streaming world. Disney and Apple launched their new services in the fall with Disney + and Apple TV +. NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, will also release streaming services later this year – with Peacock and HBO Max, respectively.