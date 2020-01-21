Viacom18 Launches New Subscription Streaming Service

New Delhi: The entertainment network Viacom18b will launch its second subscription streaming offer called Voot Select.

Ready to go online soon on Voot, the brand new premium service, Voot Select will allow users to access various experiences of branded multi-genre content.

Ferzad Palia, Head – Youth, Music & English, will lead the new vertical business under Viacom18 Digital Ventures. Voot Select will add to its current responsibilities.

Voot Select would be minimal, premium and contemporary. It is a visual translation of the brand proposal to provide the best digital content to an informed audience, the network said in a statement.

Speaking on expanding the digital business, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and CEO, Viacom18 said: “The video on demand market is the fastest growing segment in the media and entertainment today. Subscription-based business models are going to be the next big drivers of growth in the years to come. “

Voot Select is Viacom18’s second subscription streaming service.

