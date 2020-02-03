VHP Slams Mamata Banerjee government for vandalism during mass wedding

The attack appears to have taken place due to complicity and anti-Hindu attitude of the ruling party, said VHP National Assistant Secretary Achchutanand Kar at a press conference in Malda.

Kolkata: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Monday slammed the TMC government in West Bengal because they would be “stupid spectators” and had not taken action against the perpetrators involved in vandalism during the mass wedding organized by the outfit in the Malda district.

The VHP has filed an FIR and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators, he said, adding, “Otherwise we will be forced to hold a state-wide protest to expose them and save our tribal brothers.”

“Despite the appropriate permission from the authorities and hundreds of police officers who were present at the site, the mass wedding ceremony was attacked by the henchmen of the Jharkhand Dishom party with bows, arrows and sharp weapons that injured the participants and destroyed valuables belong to the poor couples. The state police were standing like stupid spectators, raising many questions, “said Kar.

The tension grabbed Aatmail area in the Malda district in West Bengal on Sunday after Jharkhand Disom Party activists blocked NH-34 and protested against a massive wedding organized by VHP. The two sides collided and pelted stones at each other, officials said.

A police officer was also injured after being hit by an arrow, an official said.

