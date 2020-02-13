VGMA is a festival of music; The Charterhouse should only lift the ban on Stonebwoy-Shatta whales

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Trigmatic said lifting the ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy will make this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards even more exciting as both artists have a large following.

In an interview with Prince Benjamin Trigmatic, he found that it will make a difference if both artists are represented in the VGMAs 2020.

Must watch: Find photos and videos of Afia Akoto’s traditional wedding ceremony at NDC chief Biney & NPP

He said: “I think that would bring more excitement. I mean, they have the numbers, it would help, I think it will make that difference. Music is music and it is a festival of music. They just lift every ban and let them live. “

Also read: “VGMAS board members are poor; Nobody has what I own, I can pay you all every month ”- Shatta Wale

Trigmatic added: “Even if they don’t fall into categories or anything, maybe an achievement or something, I think it will be a solid surprise.”

Facebook comments