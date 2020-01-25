VGMA 2020 board of directors has not yet decided on the way to ban Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Chief

Charterhouse Executive Director Theresa Ayoade, who is a member of the

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2020, for the first time in a long time

opened again on the ban imposed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in the sequel

VGMA.

Mrs

Theresa Ayoade said the new VGMA board for 2020 is still

to make a decision on the path to follow for the two giants of Dancehall in Ghana,

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the catastrophic turn of events at VGMA 2019.

She made this announcement in an industry

of stakeholders gathered at the Alisa hotel in Accra on Thursday 23

January 2019.

“The incidents of the past year have put a brake on our

efforts to make the awards ceremony glamorous, especially since we were

celebrate our 20th anniversary, but some steps had been taken to keep the

peace after this incident.

“The decision to hand over unlimited bans to Shatta

Wale and Stonebwoy were taken by the last board and the new

The board of directors has yet to meet to decide how to proceed, but we

decision after meeting our industry stakeholders after gathering ideas on

the path to follow,” she says.

The industrious CEO also urged Ghanaians to

take note that the case of Stonebwoy and Shatta wale is still

pending before the court, the whole issue must therefore be treated with care.

As a result of what happened in the previous

edition, Madame Theresa promised that security will be improved to avoid repetition.