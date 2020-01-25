VGMA 2020 board of directors has not yet decided on the way to ban Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Chief
Charterhouse Executive Director Theresa Ayoade, who is a member of the
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2020, for the first time in a long time
opened again on the ban imposed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in the sequel
VGMA.
Mrs
Theresa Ayoade said the new VGMA board for 2020 is still
to make a decision on the path to follow for the two giants of Dancehall in Ghana,
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the catastrophic turn of events at VGMA 2019.
She made this announcement in an industry
of stakeholders gathered at the Alisa hotel in Accra on Thursday 23
January 2019.
“The incidents of the past year have put a brake on our
efforts to make the awards ceremony glamorous, especially since we were
celebrate our 20th anniversary, but some steps had been taken to keep the
peace after this incident.
“The decision to hand over unlimited bans to Shatta
Wale and Stonebwoy were taken by the last board and the new
The board of directors has yet to meet to decide how to proceed, but we
decision after meeting our industry stakeholders after gathering ideas on
the path to follow,” she says.
The industrious CEO also urged Ghanaians to
take note that the case of Stonebwoy and Shatta wale is still
pending before the court, the whole issue must therefore be treated with care.
As a result of what happened in the previous
edition, Madame Theresa promised that security will be improved to avoid repetition.