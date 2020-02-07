Veterans Museum celebrates the legacy of Bob Hope

Columbus, Ohio- The President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Lieutenant General of the Museum, Michael Ferriter, says he has fond memories of how he met comic legend Bob Hope and friends as a child.

A new exhibition was shown in a museum in Ohio, focusing on Bob Hope’s 50-year career as a troop entertainer in wartime.

The comedian’s legacy and longevity are truly unmatched and his memory lives on across the country.

The So Ready for Laughter exhibition is currently on view through April 17th at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus.

“I met him in 1968. We were in Berlin, Germany; My father was in the army there, we were stationed there. He brought Connie Stevens and the Gold Diggers who are dancers and entertainers. And Connie Stevens kissed little Mikey Ferriter here. He played 100 percent. He was amazed at what our men and women are doing for this country, ”said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter.

“So Ready for Laughter” is a traveling exhibition of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

The gallery tells the story of Bob Hope and his love for US soldiers from World War II to the Gulf War.

From 1941 to 1991, Hope participated in 57 tours for the United Service Organization and maintained an estimated 11 million soldiers and women.

The exhibition shows photos, artifacts and video highlights from decades of entertainment and gives an insight into his time in northeastern Ohio.

“He came here as a very young child and spent his formative years, his youth here in Ohio. He was an amateur boxer, a newspaper boy, and at times a partner in the Cleveland Indians. So very, very connected to Ohio, ”says Kim Guise of the National WWII Museum.

For Lt. Gen. Ferriter, he says that Hope has set the bar for all comedian predecessors and that it is important that younger generations learn about Hope’s commitment to the troops and ability to make those who laugh so much laugh have sacrificed.

“He is unique. You don’t have to be a veteran to fall in love with what you will see here,” said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter.

The exhibition, titled “So Ready for Laughter”, can be seen at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum until April 17.

Although Bob Hope was born in England, he remained connected to Cleveland throughout his life. And Hope was a co-owner of the Cleveland Indians for several years.

More information about the National Veterans Memorial and Museum can be found here: