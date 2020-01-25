Veterans of the foreign wars are asking President Donald Trump to apologize for minimizing the head trauma suffered by U.S. military personnel in Iraq after Iranian missiles hit U.S. troops earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Trump said he did not consider the potential traumatic brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat injuries, minimizing the severity of the injuries, saying he had heard that some troops “had ailments.” and a few other things, but I would like to say, and I can point out, it’s not a big deal. “

“The VFW awaits an apology from the President of the Republic to our soldiers for his erroneous remarks,” said William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW national commander, in a statement Friday, after the Pentagon announced that 34 US soldiers had been diagnosed. traumatic brain damage during the Iranian attack of January 8.

“And, we ask that he and the White House join us in our efforts to educate the Americans about the dangers TBI poses to these heroes as they protect our great nation in these difficult times.” Our warriors need our full support in this difficult environment more than ever, ”added Schmitz.

The VFW, described on its website as the largest and oldest American veterans service organization, said that the TBI is “a serious injury that cannot be taken lightly”.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that 34 US military personnel were diagnosed with head trauma during the January 8 attack, in retaliation for the January 2 American drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general.

Of the 34 soldiers, 17 of those injured have since returned to Iraq.

Nine soldiers are still being treated in Germany. Since then, eight additional soldiers who had been flown to Germany have been sent to the United States for further treatment.

Although the head injuries are not always immediately apparent, the disclosure of injured U.S. service members suggested that the impact of the attack was more severe than initial assessments had indicated.

Mild traumatic brain injury, commonly known as concussion, is a form of TBI. According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, the most common form of TBI in the military is mild TBI.

