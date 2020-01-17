Veteran Broward Educator Named Teacher of the Year at the 2020 Caliber Awards - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 16, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A teacher from Broward County received a high award.

Cari Rodriguez, a 21-year-old veteran, was named Teacher of the Year at the 2020 Caliber Awards.

Rodriguez has worked as a reader and writer at the Harbordale Elementary School for the past six years.

“It just means that I chose the right job and I really loved every 22 years,” said Rodriguez. “It is just very nice to be recognized. Yes, and I only think of all the children I have taught and all the people I have worked with, and Broward County is really a great place to work. “

The teacher, who is so highly valued by peers, feels like an out-of-body experience.

She said she couldn’t wait to share the news with her students in the morning.

