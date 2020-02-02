Veteran actor Shabana Azmi back home shares the health update

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a car accident last month, has shared an update on her health, saying she is back at home and is recovering well.

On Saturday, Shabana shared a picture of herself and gave her fans an update on her recovery. He thanked his fans and connoisseurs of his “prayers and wishes.”

“Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I’m back home now. Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the excellent care provided by the team of doctors and the nursing staff. I am in debt and grateful, ”he published.

Shabana was injured on January 18 in a traffic accident involving her UV and a truck near the Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune motorway. Initially, the actress was rushed to the College and Medical Hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM-MCH) in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, but she moved to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri that same night.

Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also in the vehicle, but escaped unharmed.

Among those who rejoiced over Shabana’s return home was his “Chalk N Duster” co-star Richa Chadha. “We love you! Happy to know you’re better … See you soon and a big hug,” while Vikrant Massey posted: “I’m happy to see you back!” Richa wrote on Twitter.

On the front of the film, Shabana will be in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma, which also stars Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker.

