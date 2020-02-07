‘Very important people’ who talk about cowboys who trade Dak Prescott and sign Tom Brady

Although the Dallas Cowboys have publicly stated that Tom Brady is not an interesting player in the midst of ongoing contract discussions with Dak Prescott, many are not buying it.

Speaking on the same topic on Friday about WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe”, Michael Irvin of NFL Network, who is still very connected to his former team, shared a shocking conversation he had with “very important people.”

In essence, the people he spoke to thought the Cowboys could use the Prescott franchise tag, then trade it, and then sign Tom Brady.

. @DaleEArnold asked @ MichaelIrvin88 about the idea of ​​the Cowboys franchising and trading in Dak Prescott and the signing of Tom Brady.

Irvin said that he and some “important people” discussed this principle in the Super Bowl. “I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and put it down …” pic.twitter.com/l9uc4LFllm

– Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) 7 February 2020

“I’m telling you now, in the Super Bowl in Miami, some very important people with whom I had conversations that were leaning in the same direction,” Irvin said. “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me, I put down the drink and said, “Let’s talk a little more about this.” I promise you, I’ve had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you that you’re going through the same scenario. “

What is even more fascinating is that Irvin is not the only former Cowboy receiver who has spoken of a similar potential scenario. Terrell Owens recently shared his feeling that the Cowboys don’t believe in Prescott and can sign Brady instead.

The Cowboys have repeatedly stated that Prescott is “the man” who is moving forward and that he is going to win a huge contract extension. But until something actually happens in that area, the rumors will continue to exist.