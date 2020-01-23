Very Cavallari Summary: Last straw that ended the friendship of Kristin and Kelly

To the extent that Kristin Cavallari see it, her friendship with once best Kelly Henderson is officially over.

The beef between the two started when a number of fans of the show began to speculate about Kristin’s husband, Jay Cutler, and her glamor squadrell member had an affair after seeing their interactions last season on “Very Cavallari.” Kristin himself never believed the conversation, but was not happy with Henderson’s reaction to the gossip, or the lack thereof.

After they both fled to mutual friend and colorist Justin Anderson about what happened in last week’s episode, Kristin was still not ready to throw it all away and reached for an astrologer to dig into their charts.

“I almost feel like I’m grieving Kelly and that relationship, it’s definitely a huge loss in my life,” said Cavallari before the session, in which the astrologer explained their strengths and weaknesses as friends.

Although Kelly did not appear in the episode, the astrologer explained that Kelly is a “double water”, meaning that she is completely moved and does not believe she is doing anything wrong. Although the two were compatible when things are right, the same cannot be said when they are on opposite pages.

Cavallari called the lecture “on the nose”, saying that if they are bad, “we don’t speak the same language.” The astrologer then suggested that, to get ahead, they stay away from “arguing who is right and who is wrong” in the situation.

The session prompted Kristin to contact Kelly one last time, wondering, “What is the worst that can happen?” According to Cavallari, the text read: “I miss you and this definitely killed me. I’m sorry, I know I’m tough when I’m injured. I love you and we have to fix this.”

Although Kristin said she wanted to “save” her friendship, she claimed that Kelly had never responded to the message. Cavallari said, “She just didn’t respond, so I don’t know what else to do. I really feel that I have done everything I could do. “

Pip asked if Kristin believed that fame stood in the way of their friendship, Cavallari answered affirmatively. “That’s what all her actions say,” she told her. “Everything she did was everywhere in the show. I get the hustle and bustle of wanting to make something of this, I respect it, I understand that. But when that’s the only thing you care about and you don’t care what kind of friends you’re “throw that away, which I’m not cool with. “

Cavallari thought the two had “far too much history” to help each other apart, but said that Kelly’s lack of reaction was “the last drop in friendship.”

At the end of the episode, Cavallari talked to her husband and said she believes everything happens for a reason and that she was “really grateful” for having Kelly in her past life. “I now see her in a different light,” she added, “many things make sense to me now.”

She added that she regards this as “closure.” According to PEOPLE, they have not spoken since the fallout.

“Very Cavallari” is broadcast on Thursday!