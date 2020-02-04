‘Vertical Women Wanted’, by Sarah Gailey: NPR

In Sarah Gailey’s latest novel, Magic for Liars, the author completely overturned the shabby fantasy tropes of the elect and the schools of sorcery. But his new job, Upright Women Wanted, has nothing to do with fantasy. Instead of addressing the magic this time, Gailey has populated his novel with forces that we know very well in the real world: homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, patriarchy, fascism, perpetual war and the tense and post-truth mining field that we are sailing . today. But it is the configuration of the book that allows Gailey to explore these ideas in a new way: it takes place in an indeterminate future in which the United States has become a society that resembles the Old West.

Esther Augustus is a young woman who has just witnessed the unimaginable: the public execution of her clandestine lover, Beatriz, for “diversion” and “possession of unapproved materials.” On this distant but too credible tomorrow, the information is strictly controlled by the government; everything is propaganda and serves to underpin a society in distress that is mired in militarism, scarcity and a depressed economy. The agents of this information are librarians, an order of women apparently like nuns traveling in cars, disseminating books and brochures approved by the state to the small cities that cling to the countryside. Poverty and rationing reign, and electricity and technology are appalling, reserved primarily for soldiers fighting the insurgents in the center of the country.

Designed in sour language, heavily bitten images and blow of western pulp, the novel benefits from its brevity. There is no wasted word or scene.

When the distraught Esther, the daughter of the intolerant Superintendent of the Lower Southwest Territories and the girlfriend of an older man she doesn’t love, flees to join the Librarians, she doesn’t have much plan in mind. That changes quickly. She is kept in the cart of Bet, Leda and Cye, a group of librarians crossing Arizona. They discover their “hopalong”, and soon Esther’s trio of elders shows hints of a sacred secret: Bet and Leda are a committed and loving couple, and Cye, as their creator, prefers to go by the pronoun they use. As Esther learns more about the deeper and forbidden purpose of the Librarians, her car assumes the mission of escorting three other women to Utah, one of which houses her own deadly secret.

Gailey carries her heart and point of view on her sleeve, and Upright Women Wanted is much better for that. Designed in sour language, heavily bitten images and blow of western pulp, the novel benefits from its brevity. A word or a scene is not wasted, and the construction of the world hints at the immensity of the imagined collapse of the United States without exaggeration. The focus is on Esther, her new family of librarians, and her journey towards queer awareness and self-awakening. And despite the terrible circumstances of Beatriz’s death, this is not a tragedy narrative; Esther is bold, capable and energetic, and her determination to earn the right to become a librarian corresponds to her determination to turn her difficulties into hope.

Several other works of speculative fiction in the recent past have mixed Old West backgrounds with strange characters, particularly the Vermilion series by Molly Tanzer and Karen Memory by Elizabeth Bear. But by establishing his novel in the future and bringing so many of our contemporary problems to logical and frightening extremes, Gailey has produced a painfully relevant and inspiring story. It is a moving story of resistance, but most importantly, it is an illustration of how personal transformation can be a political transformation. Above all, it’s a lively, exquisitely crafted and relentlessly fun gallop through Gailey’s green imagination, even if it’s covered in a layer of Arizona dust.

Jason Heller is a Hugo Award-winning editor and author of the new Strange Stars book: David Bowie, Pop Music and Decade Sci-Fi Exploded. You are on Twitter: @jason_m_heller