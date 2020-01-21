The day before the opening of statements at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers presented a lengthy trial memorandum responding to the charges against him. Here are the facts around three of their main arguments in defense of the President.

The first indictment, “abuse of power”, is not a time-barred offense

Note: “The standard invented by the Democrats in the House on” abuse of power “does not state an impenetrable offense because it is not based on the violation of an established law”

The facts first: Not only is there a precedent for abuse of power as an article of impeachment, but this argument ignores the evidence that was revealed before the deadline for submitting the White House response.

“Abuse of power” is not an invented standard; he was one of the first impeachment articles written against Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. However, the plenary never voted on the impeachment articles against Nixon because he previously resigned, and the abuse of power was not one of the articles approved by the plenary for Clinton.

Democrats argue that Trump abused his power by refusing foreign aid for his personal political gain. Last week, the Government Accountability Office concluded that the Trump administration had broken the law, particularly the impoundment control law, by denying US security assistance to Ukraine. In his report, the non-partisan congressional watchdog wrote: “Faithful execution of the law does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has promulgated.”

In their memo, Trump’s lawyers may have referred to the GAO report when they argued: “The Senate cannot extend the scope of a trial to consider mere claims made in reports of the House which the House did not include in the votable items. This matter is expected to be addressed shortly, as senators will vote to decide which documents and evidence from the chamber will be included in the trial for the Senate.

Obstruction is not an inaccessible offense

Note: “The accusation of obstruction” of Democrats in the House fails, because invoking constitutional privileges and immunities to protect the separation of powers is not an impenetrable offense “

The facts first: The Supreme Court weighed in on this issue with Nixon and concluded that neither the President’s constitutional right to “executive privilege” nor the separation of powers absolutely protected him from providing the information requested in the context of “fair administration of the justice”.

During the recall investigation, Trump administration officials cited things like “absolute immunity”, essentially a claim to executive privilege, as justification for asking White House advisers to challenge subpoenas and to refuse documents.

Democrats violated due process and Trump’s rights

Note: “When the staging of the impeachment was referred to the judicial commission, the House Democrats again denied the president his rights.”

The facts first: This is incorrect for several reasons. Trump’s legal team appears to be arguing that the president was entitled to criminal trials such as the right to counsel and to call witnesses. But the president has no “right” to these things as the note implies, as it is not a criminal, but political, process. However, the President’s lawyers were invited to participate in the indictment proceedings conducted by the Chamber Judicial Committee, but refused to do so.

Attacking the process has been a basic argument in Trump’s defense for Republicans and the President since the start of the House recall investigation. This note from the president’s lawyers clearly shows that they will continue to push this angle in the Senate.