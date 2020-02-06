‘Verge’, by Lidia Yuknavitch: NPR

Referring to the asexual characters of his novel Joan’s book, Lidia Yuknavitch once said that he did not get rid of the genre, but “crushed it … in a way that helped me focus a question.” That worked for Joan’s book. For the new Yuknavitch Verge story collection, mostly not.

Verge is inhabited by people in the limits of society. A former addict invites an addict and a walker to his alleged middle class house on “Street Walker.” A swimmer who escapes from a war-torn country swims in a raft with her sister across the Aegean in “The Pull.” An orphan from Eastern Europe who has lost a hand is trained for a new job as a black market organist. And those are just the first three stories.

There is a strange quality in Yuknavitch stories, contradictions that collide with each other. The stories are really strange, but the strangeness can become formulist. Usually, they start with a wild description of the protagonist. A girl understands herself “as an inside out body” whose “blue veins protruding from her neck and her temples made her look mysteriously like a map of Siberia.” Then there is a central mystery too metaphorical to describe the plight of the protagonist: this girl in particular is a prostitute from Eastern Europe treated in Portland. Finally, the story culminates, whether in a series of lovely turns of phrases or a last-minute turn, in this case, it is the first. “There is something about the spine and ice that has not yet formed a language … one that those girls bought and sold from Eastern Europe are learning besides English: they are learning to open for others to run.”

Everything makes some beautiful phrases, and also some deeply unsatisfactory stories.

Part of this is because the use of Yuknavitch’s metaphor is often too exaggerated, which leaves one scratching his head as to what the “imprisoned rivers” should connote. A woman waits while driving and is paralyzed at the possibility of a beggar approaching her window. She receives her food and sees “capitalism and youth coming out of the window”. What does it mean for capitalism to emerge from a window? Is it necessary for capitalism to emerge from a window so that the reader understands that history is about inequality?

A story of the unhappy woman whose lover is a “white male genius artist in San Francisco” is replete with the innumerable ways in which women feel that their particular presence does not matter. The story is titled “An object of a woman (exploding)”. Scratch some details of the characters and it seems that each story has the same protagonist. Too often, Verge often provides a universal way of thinking, for example, class or gender by presenting a vision of inequality and femininity so monolithic and flattened that it avoids the investment of a reader.

It is an uncertain collection. Some stories are wonderful, but most require more narrative space. “Cosmos”, for example, is a cleaner in a planetarium that transforms the rubbish of teenage clients into a small town at their dining table. When he builds his painting, he begins to see through the teenagers what the future might be like. “Everything made perfect sense to him: these beings left traces of themselves in the objects they left behind, represented a new order of existence.” One morning, the cleaner discovers an arm cut under a seat, and his sense of life itself goes into crisis: “He saw that his superficial efforts with garbage were the key, that the decay itself was what gave life .. simply confused the act with the thing itself. ” “Cosmos” evokes the passion of Clarice Lispector according to G.H. where the protagonist falls into a sensory collapse after killing a cockroach. The only problem with “Cosmos” is that it is too short.

Elsewhere, Yuknavitch evokes two French writers with a hypnotic and unwavering look. The story of a girl growing up near a new prison is as bold about sexuality, addiction and even depravity as the Adele de Leila Slimani. Another, about a girl who inseminates her sister through an incestuous ritual, is represented with a commitment as fierce as Anne Serre’s in The Governesses. When Verge presents femininity by not taking the obvious path of contrasting women’s actions with male agency, it is deeply insightful and fascinating.

But one story stands out above all: “How to lose a self”, a story about a man who adapts to life after losing an eye in a tragic accident. It is here that Yuknavitch’s gifts bear fruit: even in her most disappointing moments, she knows how to capture perception. “He drives,” he writes, “and California smells like orange and asphalt … He drives and memory moves his eyes, his ear, his heart beating.” Unlike many of the other stories, here every word is essential.

It is with “How to lose an I” that Yuknavitch’s prose rises, expertly drawing the narrator’s adaptation to life in a detailed exploration of the subjectivity of the self. There is no feeling of flattening. The story reads like dispassionate journalism or detailed ethnography: as something focused. If only there were more like that.

Kamil Ahsan is a biologist, historian and writer based in New Haven. He is editor of Barrelhouse and his work has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books, The American Prospect, Salon and Chicago Review.