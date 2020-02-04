‘Venom 2’ director Andy Serkis gives an update on the Tom Hardy sequel

Director Andy Serkis offered a small update about the highly anticipated Venom 2 by Tom Hardy.

Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters launched with Tom Hardy’s Venom, which turned out to be a blockbuster despite receiving mixed reviews from cinema visitors. Now a Venom sequel is currently in the middle of production, with Andy Serkis in the director’s chair.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Andy Serkis gave a hint about what to expect from Venom 2 and praised Tom Hardy’s work about the follow-up. Although Andy Serkis could not release much information, he did note that the bond between Eddie Brock and the Tom Hardy symbiont will deepen in Venom 2:

“Well, you know, I really can’t talk too much about it – I know, boring – but we’re working 40 days and it’s really exciting. We have the beautiful Tom Hardy, who is clearly at the center of it, and we see some sort of deepening of the relationship between him and there is clearly a nemesis character and … that’s all I can say. “

Directed by Andy Serkis from a script written by Kelly Marcel, Venom 2 consists of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Woody Harrelson as Carnage. No Time to Die star Naomie Harris is said to have recently been talking about the role of Shriek.

Andy Serkis’ Venom 2 is scheduled for release in theaters on October 2, 2020. In the meantime, fans can turn to all home media formats to watch Tom Hardy’s first Venom movie again:

The evolutionary story of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and tough character – Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after losing everything, including his job and fiancé. Just when his life is the lowest, he becomes host to an extraterrestrial symbiote that results in extraordinary super powers – transforming him into Venom. Will these forces be sufficient for this new deadly protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the much stronger and more armed symbiotic rival Riot?

Venom is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

