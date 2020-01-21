Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he would not enter into dialogue with Nicolas Maduro, despite the recent opening of the besieged president to sit down with his political rival.

“The dictatorship killed this opportunity,” Guaido told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

“We tried to talk about a proposal for a very simple solution guaranteed to all sectors, a truly free presidential election. It is the dictatorship that has blocked this opportunity, as it has done over and over again, “he added, referring to past attempts to resolve the country’s political stalemate for a year.

The self-proclaimed interim president of the Venezuelan leader is on tour in Europe, defying a travel ban and risking arrest for meeting foreign leaders as part of a renewed push to oust Maduro.

Guaido met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. On Thursday, he will travel to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Almost exactly a year after claiming leadership of the transitional government of Venezuela, Guaido has been recognized as the legitimate leader of the nation by more than 50 countries. But he struggled to convert that support into big gains against the Maduro government’s iron grip on power.

Despite persistent setbacks, the head of the Venezuelan Legislative Assembly seems more determined than ever to find a path to democracy for the country. “We want a transition and we are working on it … We are not resigned, on the contrary, we are fighting,” said Guaido.

He added: “We are asking for something simple: fair and free presidential elections.”

The United States has been a big supporter of Guaido’s struggle, applying its own pressure on Maduro to step down from office through sanctions that heavily target oil, Venezuela’s economic engine – but to no avail.

In an interview with The Washington Post earlier this week, Maduro called for direct talks between his government and the United States. But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would only negotiate if Maduro was willing to commit to stepping down.

“There have been no demonstrations that [Maduro] is ready to allow free and open presidential elections,” said Pompeo in Costa Rica on Tuesday after meeting Guaido in Bogota, Colombia earlier this week.

Last year, Norwegian-backed talks between the Venezuelan opposition and the Maduro government ended in failure, without reaching an agreement that could have paved the way for a new vote.

Guaido admits that there is “frustration” with the pace of change a year after his attempted takeover, but has dismissed Maduro’s claim to be president.

“He is monitoring the disaster and the humanitarian emergency, human rights abuses, corruption. Right now, there is no electricity, no water, no drugs, no vaccines for our children, 10 million inflation. What is the dictator talking about? In control of what? He asked.

Venezuela looks like war-torn Syria, he said, drawing parallels to his country’s widespread migration crisis and designating paramilitary groups operating in the country.

Now, having gained little traction with his persistent humanitarian appeal, Guaido’s message seems to have moved to focus on the criminal activities which, he says, support the Maduro regime.

As part of his tour, Guaido plans to call on European and American leaders to stop buying Venezuelan “blood gold”, which, he says, finances the Maduro regime and groups loyal to it.

“I think this is an important moment, and there is a global awareness of what the Venezuelan crisis means, again, comparing it to Syria, Myanmar, South Sudan and Yemen,” said said Guaido. “The difference is that these countries are at war. We did not see the bombs but we felt the pain. “