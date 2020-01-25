Vehicle removed from Franklin County Creek after hitting black ice

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – First responders were on the scene of a single vehicle accident on Saturday morning that injured the driver and the car upside down in strong, icy currents.

A spokesperson for the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department says units were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 8:16 a.m. Saturday after a vehicle hit an ice patch along Naffs Road and came is overturned in a stream.

The ministry spokesman said the teams arrived at the stream to find an early 2000s Jeep Cherokee upside down in about three feet of rapidly flowing water.

While the initial dispatch reported a single occupant trapped in the vehicle, the driver managed to get out of the car and avoid being washed downstream while waiting for the units to arrive. The spokesman said the driver was transported to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with minimal injuries and hypothermia due to the cold water in the stream.

The first wrecker arrived at the scene within 20 minutes, but according to the department’s spokesperson, it took approximately 45 minutes and a Foxfire Towing crane to remove the vehicle from the stream. Members of the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police were reported to have been on site for approximately two hours.

Even though the entire car was totaled from the accident, the front suffered the most damage. The ministry spokesman said the vehicle was removed and loaded onto the tow truck without spilling gas or oil into the stream.

