WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – Drivers heading south along I-81 in Washington County can expect delays on Saturday afternoon as a vehicle burns near mile 20.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the right south lane, right shoulder, and exit are closed by milestone 20, which supports traffic on I-81 for two miles.

Update: Vehicle fire: SB on I-81 at MM20 in Washington Co. 1 SB lane closed; Exit closed. Delay 2 mi. 1:18 p.m.

– 511 Southwest VA (@ 511southwestva), February 8, 2020

LAST STORIES:

Vehicle fires cause delays south on I-81 in Washington County

Virginia man indicted for cruelty to animals after dog fatally stabbed

Johnson drops the motto “Chasing 8” before the last NASCAR season

Warning of flooding in Danville, several road closures remain after the river has risen overnight

The weekend starts dry and cool

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.