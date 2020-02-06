“Vegas on the ROCS” comes to Penfield High School

A lot of Vegas is coming to Penfield. The high school auditorium will bounce for its annual scholarship concert.

“Vegas on the ROCSGeorge DeMott and his talented friends will sing and dance. There is even a mentalist who will appear on the variety show. DeMott hosts this annual singing scholarship performance in Penfield in honor of his brother Robbie, who died in a car accident in 1985.

“I am a proud graduate of Penfield High School and they have influenced my life and career as a singer so much that I really wanted to give something back. It was a difficult time. When Robbie died in high school and everyone in Penfield from the music department to the singers was very helpful, “said DeMott.” We launched a scholarship and decided to help a senior graduate want to make vocal music in college. We have awarded 20 grants in 20 years. This is the 20th anniversary, that’s a big deal. “

DeMott and actress Dresden Engle put together “Vegas on the ROCS” at Rochester last year Lyrical theater, There will be a variety of performances, including mentalist Anthony Presciutti. He uses psychic skills and magic to woo the audience. Presciutti is a Spencerport graduate and MCC student who performs across the country.

“Vegas on the ROCS” is Thursday, February 13th at 7pm.

Tickets cost $ 10, students are FREE.

