A senior chef has said he will not serve herbal dishes in his restaurant, describing vegan food as “the biggest scam.”

Sat Bains, which lends its name to the two-star Michelin restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham, explained why it does not feel obliged to offer vegan food to its customers, despite the growing interest that veganism has generated in recent years.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, the chef described the degree of thinking that is needed to cultivate the “niche” menu of his restaurant.

“It’s not just about 10 dishes included in a menu, but many detailed details. We want to offer our customers the best food we can,” he said.

“We are not specialists in vegan food and I never set out to be a vegan restaurant.”

Bains compared his view on not serving plant-based food with going to a heavy metal concert and hoping to listen to classical music, adding that “he can’t go to a vegan restaurant and ask for meat.”

“It is my business and my business model to do what I want,” he said.

“I don’t do vegan, halal or kosher.”

People who dine at Restaurant Sat Bains are offered a seven-course sample tasting menu for £ 105 or a 10-course sample tasting menu for £ 120.

The sample tasting menu includes dishes such as deer, from the nearby Wollaton Hall estate, warm crab and Goosnargh duck.

The chef said he could not justify charging customers the same amount for a vegan menu as he would with a menu that includes meaty dishes.

“Vegan food is the biggest scam,” he said. “The ingredients are very cheap. I want to give people value for money. “

1/13 Miley Cyrus

The pop singer is a passionate defender of animal rights, telling Vanity fair In 2019, her diet also reflects her fashion choices: “I am challenging the system more than ever. Choosing to live as a sustainable vegan activist means using more vintage (less waste; loving pieces for longer), playing with the newest eco- materials and technology, and make custom vegan pieces with some of my favorite designers. “

Getty

2/13 Alicia Silverstone

the Clueless Star became a vegan shortly after concluding the successful 1990s movie and since then he has been a passionate advocate for animal rights. Speaking in a video of Compassionate Meals in 2017, he said: “Knowing the truth about the origin of our food is very disturbing to me. Once you see it, there is no way to return that to me.”

Getty

03/13 Simon Cowell

The music mogul revealed in a recent interview with Sun He decided to give up animal products earlier this year “on a whim”, adding that he feels much better as a result.

Getty

4/13 Venus Williams

“I started for health reasons,” Williams said. Health in 2019. “I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and wanted to keep my performance on the court. Once I started, I fell in love with the concept of feeding your body in the best way possible. Not only does it help me to court, but I feel like I’m doing the right thing for me. “

Getty

05/13 Natalie Portman

The American-Israeli actor decided to go vegan eight years ago after learning more about the environmental consequences of eating animal products. Speaking at a benefit of the Environmental Media Awards, 2017, he said: “Industrial agriculture is responsible for most of the air, water and land pollution, which also disproportionately affects our poor communities. So we make decisions three times a day, what we do with our planet, and you can make a difference even once a day or once a week by choosing not to eat animals or animal products. “

AFP / Getty

6/13 Beyoncé

While choosing to refer to herself as plant-based instead of vegan, the singer of ‘Halo’ underwent a 22-day vegan challenge with her husband Jay-Z in 2013 and is believed to have maintained the diet since then . Writing in the prologue of The Greenprint: plant-based diet, better body, better world by Marco Borges, the couple says: “We used to think of health as a diet, some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we considered health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible. “

Getty / Coachella

7/13 David Haye

The British boxer extolled the virtues of veganism in an interview with The daily Telegraph in 2016: “Much of the meat that people eat has been genetically modified, or if they haven’t, the food that the animal has been fed has been difficult to process for a human being, so cutting it made me feel immediately better and stronger than ever. “

Getty

8/13 Ariana Grande

The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer announced that she would become vegan in November 2018. The daily mirror In a recent interview, he explained: “Much of the meat that people eat has been genetically modified, or if they haven’t, then the food that the animal has been fed. That is difficult for a human being to process, as well. that cutting her out made me feel immediately better and stronger than ever. “

AFP / Getty

9/13 Ellie Goulding

The British singer has been playing with veganism for a while, having been a vegetarian for seven years. Speaking to The cut In 2018, he revealed that “he will never eat fish or meat again” and that he follows a predominantly vegan diet.

Getty

10/13 Mike Tyson

The former heavyweight boxing champion revealed that he had become vegan in 2010. “I wish I was born this way,” he told Fox News in 2011. “When you find out about the processed things you’ve been eating. I wonder about I was crazy. All those years. “

Getty

11/13 Jessica Chastain

the Zero thirty dark Star decided to go vegan about 13 years ago due to its low energy consumption. Speaking to W Magazine in 2017, he clarified: “Being vegan was not something I once wanted to be. I was simply listening to what my body was telling me.”

Getty

12/13 Rooney Mara

Mara has been vegan for eight years, counting Harper’s bazaar in 2018 “it is better for your health and the environment”.

Getty

13/13 Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian West revealed that she began eating a plant-based diet on Instagram in April 2019. Sharing two photographs of vegan dishes in her Instagram story, the 38-year-old woman wrote: “I’m eating everything plant based when I’m home. “

Getty

It has been reported that almost a quarter of all new food products launched in the United Kingdom last year were labeled vegan, while almost two-thirds of Britons chose to eat meat substitutes.

According to the figures, published by the market research firm Mintel, the number of people who choose to eat foods that contain meat substitutes increased from 50 percent in 2017 to 65 percent two years later.

The company also discovered that sales of meatless foods increased by 40 percent to an estimated £ 816 million in 2019.

