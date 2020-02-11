VAT increase: New minimum wage, NYSC allowance useless – NANS says Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s increase in sales tax (VAT) has rendered the recent review of workers’ minimum wages from N 18,000 to N 30,000 useless.

The students said the new minimum wage and the increase in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance would have no effect when you consider that people are now paying more for goods, phone calls, and other services.

NANS spokesman Azeez Adeyemi said on Tuesday: “Increasing VAT from around 5% to 7.7% has a detrimental impact on the living conditions of workers and employees, as consumers now largely account for 12% The finished goods they buy, including phone calls and data, are charged more.

“As a result, since the introduction of the minimum wage of 18,000 N and the current struggle for the minimum wage of 30,000 N, the inflation rate has dramatically outweighed the purchasing power of the masses.”

Adeyemi said of the corps member allowance: “We see no significant difference between the 19,800 N corps member allowance in 2012 and the 33,000 N corporation member allowance in 2020. We assume that our corps members will even should earn more than before. “

The statement goes on to say, “In this regard, while we commend the need to increase the allowance for corps members, we commend the base of Nigerian workers who continue to fight for the appropriate reward for their work. To this end, we urge every Nigerian not to commit to the struggle for a better country that guarantees the appropriate well-being of everyone.

“However, the Nigerian government urgently needs to ensure that a minimum wage of N 30,000 is implemented in all states and sectors. The federal government must also improve its commitment to sound education funding in the country. According to NANS, the backbone for a better country remains the educational background of the people. We therefore urge all governors to follow the same example by paying the minimum wage of N 30,000.

“We also use this medium to urge the federal government to pay back the corps members who have been in office since the new minimum wage law was passed.”