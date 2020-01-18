Vasilevskiy stays warm, Fleury's Tribute & More

Friday night, the best goalkeeper in the National Hockey League continued his remarkable game as his team continued to climb the rankings. We also have a moving tribute to Las Vegas, a big comeback to Edmonton as well as a look back at the history of goalkeepers.

Vasilevskiy’s

Two-digit series

The Tampa

Bay Lightning continues to terrorize the NHL with its recent hot streak. Anthony

Cirelli’s first career hat trick by beating the Winnipeg Jets 7-1

Friday night. It was the sixth time this season that the Lightning

scored at least seven goals in a game. They have won 12 of their last 14 games

matches and shot within six points of the Boston Bruins for first place

in the Atlantic Division.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to win his 10th consecutive start, matching the longest personal winning streak in his career. He also had a 10-game winning streak last season and became only the fourth goaltender in NHL history in consecutive seasons.

Michel Larocque was the first to do so for the Montreal Canadiens during the 1976-77 and 1977-78 seasons. Martin Brodeur did it for the New Jersey Devils, as did Evgeni Nabokov when he was with the San Jose Sharks.

No goalkeeper is playing better than Valisevskiy at the moment. (CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Chris O’Meara)

“At any time

you’re going to run like we’ve been doing here for the past few weeks you’re going to need

everyone is pulling in the same direction “,

said coach Jon Cooper. “But in the end, you need your goalie to bail out

take you out when necessary. Tonight I know we had a three-goal lead after a

(period), but you knew that a proud team there was going to grow at home. They

got 18 shots (in the second half) and (Vasilevskiy) stood

time. … He played a big role in the race in which we participate. “

Vasilevskiy

11-0-1 in his last 12 starts with a GAA of 1.97, a save of .933

percentage (SV%) and two laundries. The Lightning could head towards their

goodbye at the worst possible time. They will not replay until after the star match

Take a break when they go to the Dallas Stars on Monday January 27.

if it goes well, the Lightning will probably want to continue playing.

Fleury

Honor his father

Go back on

On November 27, Marc-André Fleury’s father, André, died at the age of 63.

Fleury took nearly three weeks off from the Vegas Golden Knights

spending time with his father during his last days and dealing with his death.

Fleury pays

tribute to his late father by adding something he used to say to him as

young in his mask.

Marc-André Fleury recently added this quote to the back of his mask. A quote from his father, André.

“Keep an eye on it.” You train while playing. Have fun. “- Pa

📷 credit: @ LindsMAF29 pic.twitter.com/J3QKDsIr5n

– Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 18, 2020

“Keep your

eyes on it. You train while playing. Have fun. “- Pa

Raanta

Could come back today

When the Arizona Coyotes lost star goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper for weeks due to a lower body injury, they felt they were in good hands with Antti Raanta.

Raanta will dress for Saturday afternoon’s big game for the Edmonton Oilers and could start after missing the last three games. Adin Hill started the Coyotes’ last three games and got three points with a win over the Sharks and a shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Raanta will dress in Edmonton this afternoon. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

the

Coyotes enter today’s game tied with Calgary Flames for first place

Pacific Division. However, the ranking is so tight that they could end up

on a place in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulatory loss today.

This date

in goalkeeper history: Sawchuk raises the bar

Go back on

January 18, 1964, Terry Sawchuk made history in the NHL by making 36 saves in a 2-0

money laundering in Montreal. The shutout was the legendary goalie for the Detroit Red Wings.

95th shutout in his career, outpacing George Hainsworth for the most part

at the time.

Sawchuk clinched his 103rd and last shutout on February 1, 1970, and his record lasted more than 30 years. His 103 shutouts were the norm in the league until Brodeur won his 104th career shutout on December 21, 2009.

Sawchuck was one of the best goalies in NHL history. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios / Getty Images)

Brodeur finished his career with 123 shutouts and Sawchuk is still the only other goaltender in NHL history with more than 100 shutouts. Their two places on the all-time shutout list are pretty safe considering that Henrik Lundqvist leads all active goalkeepers with 63 shutouts.