Vashti Harrison, author of ‘Little Legends’: NPR

Little Legends celebrates exceptional men in black history; It is from author-illustrator Vashti Harrison. She says she thought a lot about addressing this issue, because it relates more to women’s stories.

“My first book Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History … came from a really personal place,” says Harrison. “I was thinking about the stories I needed to see when I was a small child. From the moment it was announced, people asked me: ‘Are you also going to write one about black men?'”

Finally, she relented, since the demand was very high for follow-up, and the result was Little Legends. On each page, Harrison’s detailed illustrations bring each profile to life. And there is one thing that everyone has in common: he has drawn everyone with his eyes closed.

“I really wanted to create this sweet and simple character,” she says. “I could have drawn each of these famous people to look like themselves, but I wanted to create a childlike character and make it look like they were almost dressing up like these famous people. They’ve closed their eyes, with this sweet smile. And I wanted it to look like they are imagining themselves in the world of these wonderful people. But I also wanted to create a beautiful book … something that featured colored characters, colored people in a book seems to belong to the shelf next to Winnie the Pooh and Madeline and Eloise. “

Interview Highlights

When choosing which men to profile

It was not easy. Originally, I think there was a list of approximately 100 people, obviously so many incredible people who could have entered. But one thing that was really important to me in the first book, which I took to this one, was to show a diverse list of fields of study. Of course, there are doctors, lawyers and activists, but also engineers, cyclists and artists, because there is a question that many adults ask children, and I really don’t like this question very much. When I was little, I didn’t love it. But is what you want to be when you grow up? … I mean, I don’t think you should know too soon. Great if you do. But also great if you don’t. But I wanted to be able to fill the children with the knowledge of all these different paths and fields of study. Then, when they are ready to respond, they will know about all these great people who came before them.

When choosing men who may not be as well known

Originally, you know, when I was thinking about my first book, I was thinking about Black History Month. And why do we really celebrate Black History Month when Carter G. Woodson founded Black History Week in 1926? His goal was to celebrate the stories that have been neglected for a long time throughout history. So I felt that this is an opportunity to show some names that you might not find in the mainstream. So, when you go to the bookstore, there are many books with Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama. I wanted to be able to show some names that you may not see anywhere else, such as Bass Reeves and John Robinson. But obviously there are some important names because … I hoped that, you know, people would share this book. And in case it was someone’s first introduction to black history, there are some big names.

About the artist Aaron Douglas

I mean, I definitely have a weakness for artists. So one of my favorites is Aaron Douglas for sure. You know, his work was really so beautiful. He was a master of color, and he was doing art work for and about black people at a time before someone considered black to be beautiful. And he did his job so unique. He combined Art Deco and Cubism and Egyptian hieroglyphs to create this bold style that became the aspect of the Harlem Renaissance. His work was everywhere on posters, on book covers, in magazines. And I simply love everything he has created.

On how these men responded to the racism that surrounded them

What I really wanted the children to connect with was with this passion and joy that many of these people found in the things they were doing. Someone like Major Taylor, who faced incredible racism and prejudice in the cycling industry. He still pursued his love and enjoyed it and found beauty in it. And I really wanted to be able to share that with the children.

I mean, it is a hard reality that many parents of color, children of color, often experience too soon. But what I really want you to know is that through hard work, grace, kindness and passion, these people found and created lives that were meaningful and did a job that was meaningful to other people. It was difficult to address some of these issues. It is dark. Our story is dark sometimes. And I discovered that it was really important to put everything out there. You know, it was reality. And I really want these young readers to know that that didn’t define them. These difficulties did not define them, but it was their love, their kindness and their kindness that made the difference in the world.

