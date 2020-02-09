Varun Dhawan’s angry response to his latest marriage rumors: “Are you crazy?”

Every two days there is a new rumor about the marriage of Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. For a while now, there have been several stories about how lifelong lovers plan to get married. Just the other day we read about the fate of the supposed wedding at Khao Lake Resort. Now comes the “news” that Varun’s wedding has been canceled due to the failure of his latest release, Street Dancer. However, when I touched the base with Varun, he angrily refuted these reports by saying, “Are you angry? I won’t answer such stupid questions.”

Then he went on to comment on the irresponsible section of journalism, when the truth is that media gossip only gossip after the stories are planted by the star marketing team. Varun should check what his team is leaking to the press before worrying about wedding rumors. Two consecutive failures, Kalank and Street Dancer have certainly affected their balance. But the actor should relax. No star is immune to the cycle of blows and failures. The great superstar of India, Rajesh Khanna, gave a flop of strings after 12 consecutive hits. Varun’s superstar-director father, David Dhawan, has also had his share of failures amid a hurricane of blows.

If Varun wants successes to his credit, he should leave his comfort zone more frequently. But I hear the opposite. He will not attempt unusual issues for some time as he did before when he worked on Badlapur by Sriram Raghavan and October by Shoojit Sircar. A pity, really. Movies like Coolie No 1 cannot guarantee lasting success.

