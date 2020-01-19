Varun Dhawan, street dancer 3, offers Shraddha Kapoor a xylophone, for which she apparently had no money

The creators of “ Street Dancer 3D ”, a dance drama, released the re-created version of Guru Randhawa’s punjabi issue in 2017, “ Lahore ”, on Wednesday. Shraddha Kapoor also shared the energetic song “Lagdi Lahori Di” from the movie on Twitter and captioned the post as “Ek sona munda, do soni kudi … It’s time to hit the dance floor with #LagdiLahoreDi! # StreetDancer3D. ”

The second two minute twenty-nine song begins with Varun flirting with Shraddha. Shraddha sways with his killer dance moves with Varun Dhawan in the song. There are also glimpses of Varun and Nora shaking one leg.

It ends with a kiss between Shraddha and Varun after the dance sequence. The song is slower compared to the original song, but the rhythms are nevertheless energetic.

‘Lagdi Lahori Di’ was written by Guru Randhawa and is sung by him and Tulsi Kumar.

The direction of Remo D’Souza is dedicated to Indian and Pakistani dancers who unite against all odds for a singular cause.

The film, also starring Prabhu Deva (as Ram Prasad), Nora Fatehi (as Mia) and Aparshakti Khurana, should be released on January 24 in 3D and 2D versions.

