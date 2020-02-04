Friday collections of Rs 2.01 million They weren’t really great for Street Dancer 3D. Publish that when the collections on Saturdays and Sundays were also almost decent, it was a fact that Monday would show a greater drop in the collections. This is what happened as 1.25 million * He came in.

Street Dancer Box Office Day 11: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer takes another dip on Monday

With this, the collections are now in Rs 67.34 million * and in the process, it is also clear that the best scenario for the film would be a total close to Rs 75 million. Although the competition is not so great or Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Jawaani Jaaneman for the film, he has not yet been able to make the most of it and find the momentum that will allow him to pass by. Rs 80 million milestone at least.

Rest assured that the movie will work much better on satellite and digital platforms once it is released there, since it is a fairly easy and comfortable watch.

*Dear. Expected Final Numbers

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

