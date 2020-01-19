Varun Dhawan getting married? Dad David Dhawan speaks

Almost every fortnight, there is a new “reliable report” on the marriage of Varun Dhawan (https://www.masala.com/varun-dhawan-on-marriage-rumors-its-just-not-true- 286809.html), date of place and all. A new report tells us that Varun and his stable girlfriend Natasha Dalal, (https://www.masala.com/varun-dhawans-girlfriend-natasha-dalal-sheds-light-on-their-strong-relationship-302430. html) would tie the knot in Goa this summer. When I touched the base of my friend David Dhawan, he couldn’t stop laughing. “Not yet. How many dates and places will I hear for my son’s wedding? Each week, I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know better than I do.”

Varun Dhawan and longtime beauty Natasha Dalal welcomed the new year to Switzerland

The couple rang in the year 2020 with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in Switzerland

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have lunch with Jacqueline Fernandez in Switzerland

Seriously, David says, “No, this last date and this last place is not at all true. You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will call you personally. Do not believe what you read. David adds that the decision to marry is entirely up to the couple. “My wife and I will be happy whenever this happens.”

Excitable portals have a way to jump the gun, even when it comes to very private matters such as weddings. It was the millionth time that this celebrity couple got married in the imagination of the entertainment media. But this time was different. The report also gave the month, place and even wedding planners for the supposed wedding. Earlier, when similar rumors were revealed as “reliable information”, I contacted Varun. He laughed and denied the report: “It’s just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again. “

Varun’s father, David Dhawan, adds, “I know everyone is anxious to see Varun married. Me too. All of us in the family would be happy when he married Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se. But let’s not invent the dates and places of the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it occurs. “

