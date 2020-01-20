Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D - Five reasons why this film will amaze us

1. Street Dancer is the movie that defines the genre of Remo D’Souza. Remo is the master of dance films. He proved it with ABCD (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and now there is the third film in the franchise. It is not called ABCD 3 but Street Dancer who returns to spin a swirling spell. Of course, Remo made a mistake with Race 3 which, by the way, made enough money to be considered a success by normal standards, but not Salman Khan.

Varun Dhawan with Remo D’Souza

2. 3D seems to have made a comeback in some way in 2020. Tanhaji in 3D is already a success. Street Dancer is Remo’s third dance film in 3D. And this time, the 3D dance moves are so pulsating and thrilling with dimensional depth that the audience will feel up there on the dance floor with Varun and Shraddha, punctuating the most glorious rhythms since man invented the dance as an energetic complement to music.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D

3. Varun and Shradha (to replace Katrina Kaif) burned the dance floor in Remo’s ABCD 2, a great success where the two stars danced as if there was no tomorrow. Regarding the sustainability of a dance film as a whole, Varun is almost nil. Varun’s father, David Dhawan, thinks that Varun is a very hard-working dancer. It doesn’t have the supremely natural steps of Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. Everything Varun lacks in terms of natural dance skills, he makes up for with his energy and hard work.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

4. Varun Dhawan was only released in 2019, with the exception of the disastrous Kalank. 2020 is his year with Street Dancer and Coolie No 1 being both potentials, making blockbusters almost overshot. The film industry already considers Street Dancer the second blockbuster of 2020 after Tanhaji. Like Tanhaji, it has a strong patriotic flavor. In fact, the climax song and dance is a sensual and pumping remix of Miley’s adrenaline on mera tumhara, redone in new but recognizable nuances and never disrespectful. The public will love it.

Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D

5. Finally, Remo’s lucky mascot, Prabhudheva, is back in Street Dancer. Prabhu told me that he never questioned Remo. It is certain that if Remo returns with a dance function, Prabhu will be part of it. So relax in your seats and watch Prabhudheva share the dance floor with Varun Dhawan while Remo choreographs their movements. It’s like watching Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor dance while the choreographies of fate.

Prabhudheva is back in Street Dancer

