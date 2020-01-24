Variety Senior Music Editor discusses the future of the Grammys

LOS ANGELES – The scandal surrounding the Recording Academy and its overthrown president is progressing so quickly – even as we interview Variety’s senior music editor, Jem Aswad, the news is in full swing.

As long as he can remember, he has been reporting on music and has worked from MTV to billboards to variety. He knows the industry inside out.

“Music is inconceivable without Grammys. It is what you are striving for. It’s the Oscar, it’s the Super Bowl. What if you take away the super bowl? Aswad asked.

Given the allegations that go up and down between the Recording Academy and its overthrown President Deborah Dugan, he doesn’t want the music industry to catch fire.

“It’s like a country with a government with corrupt people. It’s not about music or most people, it’s about some of them,” said Aswad.

Despite allegations of election corruption, Aswad doesn’t believe the Grammys will be eliminated – and they shouldn’t.

“The Grammys would have to be replaced with something. There should be a greater honor. Don’t get me wrong, they have alienated some great artists and it is ripe for change, “said Aswad.

He believes the show will air on Sunday without mentioning the scandal, but once the show is over, he believes the change will begin.