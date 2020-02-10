Vanity Fair Oscars Fashion: All the Party Looks

Nobody dresses better than Tracee Ellis Ross– that is a general rule of thumb in Hollywood. It is therefore logical that her beautiful gold-plated dress set the tone for the annual fancy-as-shit Oscars party by Vanity Fair, with the best looks imbued with precious metals. Let’s see some of the best!

Alicia Silverstone is a willing chandelier, and Diane Kruger is a platinum record; Miguel joins Smashmouth, but at least he had the decency to match NazaninIs edgy leather. Kerry Washington Cleopatra is embodied, her skirt beads in hieroglyphs, and she can bow with Tracee for the most Egyptian-inspired, most breathtaking.

Camila Mendes‘S brutal trompe l’oeil gives me life, and Hunter Schafer is a sculpture that comes to life! Regina King and Charlize Theron gave us Hollywood royalty in frills and crystals, just as confident as they should be.

Crimson draping was also a theme; Barbie Ferreira and Kathryn Hahn went for not too serious party robberies, and Maya Rudolph became even more comfortable than her sequined kaftan in a serious mini-dress for business. Lindsay Usich, with Marilyn Manson, did old-Hollywood glamor but in a pajama way, an intelligent option for what was undoubtedly a very long evening.

Cool mint is the best taste of chewing gum and vapepads, which is the fashion statement that I choose to believe that all these people make. Joanna Newsom, Chrissy Teigen, and Paula AbdulThe appearance is vintage-contiguous as one would expect – the 50s, 70s, late 80s – while Tessa Thompson our Valkyrie is serving authenticity, as Valkyrie spent her weekends in a leather bar telling nasty little piggies to keep their mouths shut.

We love color! Cynthia ErivoThe beautiful spring vibes flow over her like a soft wave; Nasim PedradThe simple elegance of the mandarin; Taylor Hill and Yalitza Aparicio know that Crimson is better with a small floral accent.

Ava DuVernay and Salma Hayek swimming in the depth of the sea; Donatella Versace and Maria Sharapova burst out of the ground with the new buds of spring.

Janet Mock (with Pose star Angel Bismark Curiel) is overwhelming in application, a white-on-black contrast with the more complex, optical illusion patterns Shonda Rhimes, Sofía Vergaraand Taylor Russell brought to our retinas. Perception and the human brain, a true miracle!

Ombré in 2020 is extremely difficult to come out in 2020 without looking like a Charlotte Russe (RIP) tag sale, but Megan MullallyGradient Iris, and especially Marisa TomeiIts extraordinary stunning appearance in gold and blue feels both timeless and deeply contemporary. Leslie MannThe oil slick rave dress is also nice, and Sofia Boutella landed the sexy ballerina look without calling it a Kardashian 2017. Kudos.

Billy Porter is Billy Porter. And he’s funkay. His name is Billy Porter. The only and onlay. Chrissy MetzThe dress-down dress still exudes a nice cocktail atmosphere, and Mamie Gummer and Maude Apatow best appeared in their princess.

Put Billy’s handbag in a museum.

Bright white well done: Adriana LimaThe crystal leg is an accessory that I need now; Judith Light and Megalyn Echikunwoke are completely royal in their pristine column dresses. Winnie Harlow, alternately, the Vanity to Billy Porter’s Prince, with a dash of Madonna thrown into it. I hope they took a photo together!

Sensitive, ink-black watercolors can be beautiful in tulle and ostrich, such as Lili Reinhardt, Lucy Boyntonand Paris Jackson serve; Zoey DeutchThe complex dress, however, needed a bit of a tone, because the muted colors and hem give me the bride’s mother, my least favorite note.

Ladies, it’s cocktail hour: if you’re not the star of the show, a little black dress seems fine, as interpreted by Connie Britton, Lana Condor, Rashida Jonesand Sara Sampaio.

Yuup! In my white suit: Karamo Brown accessorized with the brace of a general, Odell Beckham Jr. went with crispy fresh Terminators, Tommy DorfmanThe appearance is breathable, and debt collector does not require satin sheets; he can just lie down in this jernt and enjoy the moment he returns home.

Lena Waithe found the wonderfully sweet place between a tuxedo and sweatpants, and I greet it; Anthony Ramos looks like a mfing king in his extremely composed ensemble. But if the attacks don’t quite fit –Sophia Bush and, oh man, poor Lily Singh– It’s time to go back to the stylist and be like, hey dog, I’m paying you to help me, que no?

Sequins are so refined in black – see Anita Hill and Tiffany Haddish adulting while Ciara serves our starry night con bebé, and Halima Aden pushes the boundaries of the architectural style. Fuck me!

.