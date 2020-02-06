Vanessa Lachey denies being shadowy for Jessica Simpson during the TODAY Interview

Vanessa Lachey hopes to clear the air about an uncomfortable moment during an interview “TODAY” earlier this week.

On Monday she and her husband Nick Lachey appeared on the show and was asked about his ex Jessica Simpson’s new memoirs and a gift that they supposedly sent her at some point. Her response led to some repercussions from her followers, who accused her of being “small” and obscure with her response.

“I interviewed Jessica Simpson about her book ‘Open Book’ and she told her how she has a life with her husband and her children, and she is really very happy for you – she kept saying ‘they sent me something nice when we had our children, etc. etc. ” Hoda Kotb said during the appearance, which caused confusion in both Lacheys.

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.today.com/today/embedded-video/mmvo78014021586?start=195"></noscript>

“I feel bad, I’m sorry – you said someone sent her … because now it’s like us …?” Vanessa was clearly surprised. “It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us.” She later told Jenna Bush Hager: “I don’t know her address.”

It seems that Hoda may have the details wrong. In her book, Jessica claims that Nick sent her flowers, but it was while they were on break before they were even married. There is no question that they ever made contact while he was with Vanessa, except years later in a restaurant.

“I find it strange to accept credit for something that you have not done or given. Even stranger to mention something so arbitrary,” Vanessa said later on Twitter, in response to one of her critics. “Just give facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful.”

Another fan called her reaction a “classless act,” who accused Vanessa of calling out the hosts “look or feel important.” “You hear all the way. But you also ensure that you do research and ask facts and ask appropriate questions as a host,” she replied. “Don’t think so. The statement was not true, so I was just cleaning it up. But certainly a nice feeling if it was.”

“Someone else caught @VanessaLachey denies doing something nice for @JessicaSimpson in today’s show?” another viewer asked. “I think that 10000% was not necessary … and super awkward.”

“Should I have pretended to give it? Dang,” Vanessa replied. “Can we do something and I will tell them it was a big beautiful basket. 😉 Just kidding, sorry you think I just wanted to be honest. That’s all. But the gift sounds great!”

A viewer accused her of “throwing a shadow” at Jessica, to which she mockingly replied: “Ohhh shadow! That would be nice and outrageous!” She added: “But no shadow, haha. I just want to clear up the wrong statement. That’s all. 😘😘😘 I hope you love the show on NETFLIX! #LoveIsBlind”

“Maybe we should have sent something,” she said to another viewer, “would this be all right?!”

“I totally agree that I never liked her, but now I really hate her that she was a donkey to say so,” wrote a very angry viewer. “ugh i think nick sent her the gift lol”

“Yikes. Sorry, I just feel like an” ass “the way you say it when I pretend to have sent something,” Lachey wrote back. “Just correct a statement. That’s all.”

She had been running it back and forth on her feed for quite some time – see a few more below!

Well damn, too bad, it’s a good show. I hope you change your mind and look at it! And sorry, I was honest and told the truth. I feel strange accepting something that I have not done. But hey … we all have opinions. 😉

– Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) 5 February 2020

Well kot! Just lost a fan! I hope you see the truth in this. Asked for something that was not true. My heart had to make sure that I was honest. Would you just let it go? 😉 Always be true to you! ❤️

– Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) 5 February 2020

Hmmm, very interesting. Would you let it go? If you have not done anything? I just made sure we were always honest. 😘

– Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) 5 February 2020

Yes, thanks Julie, sorry you feel that way. I just want to make sure everything is right. That’s all. 😉

– Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) 5 February 2020

Sorry you don’t think I wanted recognition for something we didn’t do. That’s all. It seems strange to ignore that you have sent a large beautiful gift basket and that you have taken credit. Anyway … hope you have a nice day! ❤️

– Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) 5 February 2020

However, one viewer to which she responded had her back.

“Why on earth should @VanessaLachey sit there and let false information pass by?!” They wrote. “It would not have been exactly in a private conversation if she had not said anything, it would have been printed everywhere that they had sent something and perhaps given the history that she is unable to do so!”

“Ahhh hah! Smart! And yes! We just wanted to clear the air,” Lachey replied. “That’s all. Believe me! If I send something, I would claim the honor!”

View more TooFab coverage below in the Simpson memoir, “Open Book”: