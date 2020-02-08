Vanessa Kirby confirms her return for ‘Mission: Impossible’ sequel

Vanessa Kirby has confirmed her return for the upcoming 7th and 8th Mission: Impossible films.

Vanessa Kirby debuted in the series Mission: Impossible in the film 2018: Mission: Impossible-Fallout. In it, Vanessa Kirby played a black market dealer named Alanna Mitsopolis and was also known as the White Widow. She eventually assists the CIA and the IMF in their battles against Solomon Lane by Sean Harris. By the time the film ends, Vanessa Kirby’s character is still alive and held as a potential ally for the various espionage organizations. Now it seems that the IMF will use the character of Vanessa Kirby in the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel.

During a recent interview with Glamor, Vanessa Kirby announced that she was about to start training for the upcoming Mission: Impossible films and how tiring her career is today:

I was really tired, I just came from Canada and I died, I died! I felt like a dishcloth. I just recorded a movie (Pieces of a Woman) about a couple losing a baby with Shia LaBeouf, who is now one of my best friends – I love him so much. It was extremely intense and very dark, so when you go into training for Mission Impossible, it all gets somewhat free.

Here is the summary for the latest movie in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic magnitude. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew are in a desperate race against the clock to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, Sian Brooke, Frederick Schmidt and Angela Bassett.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is now available on digital platforms, Blu-ray and DVD.

Mission: Impossible 7 will appear in the cinema on July 23, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 will appear in the cinema on August 5, 2022.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

