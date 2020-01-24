This woman is our single and ready to achieve goals. After Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up after almost nine years, the singer and actress seem to be doing well. She has been seen dating Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma and has promoted her new film Bad Boys. Oh, and get fresh ink in a – let’s say – risky place.

There is nothing better than a new tattoo that marks a new period in your life. It is likely that Vanessa recently got this new sunflower sideboob tattoo. It’s super tender, but the placement gives it just the right amount of sweet but cheeky pizzazz. Not to mention that the triple threat debuted the fresh ink on her Instagram with such a smoldering fire that we are genuinely thrilled. We hope that each of us looks so good after a breakup.

Vanessa [31] and Austin [28] gave up earlier this month. The couple met on the set of high school musical when Vanessa made an appointment with Zac Efron, and finally started dating in September 2011. Nine years later, the couple still seemed to be going well. When the news of Austin’s leading role as Elvis Presley became known, Vanessa went on Instagram to share her super supportive response: “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F-KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN,” she wrote in a caption. “I can’t wait to be so proud of my HONEYYYYY !!!”

But it seemed that the role required more than Austin or Vanessa had expected. A source with E! News of their separation: “They are shooting on two different continents and it is a question of distance. There is no bad blood at all and they have a lot of respect for each other.” That adds up.

Immediately after Austin signed up for the title role in the biopic staged by Baz Luhrmann last year, fans noticed what possible tribute the actor was asking for. His social media posts became rare and rare, and it wasn’t long before he stopped posting photos of Vanessa as a whole. The last photo of his ex-actor was shared in July 2019 – a.k.a. his role was announced in the same month.

Vanessa makes up for lost time and shares all thirst traps. Even the boob from their side. We don’t complain!