Vanessa Hudgens refuses to 'sit down and get depressed' after separation from Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is not about to remain seated and depressed after her separation from Austin Butler.

The couple requested time for their relationship after nine years together, and distance was thought to be a factor in the breakup.

And the High School Musical actress is “living” right now, making the most of her single status.

While most of us would spend a month in pajamas, rummaging through Ben and Jerry’s buckets and watching Gossip Girl, Vanessa is doing things differently.

An insider said that the 31-year-old woman has been ‘spending a lot of time with her mother, sister and girlfriends.

‘The break is not easy, but she is not a person to sit down and get depressed.

‘He is living and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, sincerely. “

The source also lifted the lid on what could have caused the Princess Switch star’s relationship with the actor to come to an end.

“Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had slowly faded,” they added to People. “It was one of those things that you don’t even realize is happening.”

If Vanessa is disconsolate by the news, she definitely won’t show it on Instagram.

In fact, she marked the state of their relationship by giving herself a sunflower tattoo, which blessed us all with a look at “Thirsty Thursday.”

The star posted a photo of herself with her shirt up, to show the delicate inked, along with the message: “And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha @drag_ink @bangbangnyc”.

This seems to be Vanessa’s third tattoo, since she has already accumulated a butterfly on her neck and an Om symbol on the side of her hands.

And we are absolutely living for it.





