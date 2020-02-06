Vanessa Bryant’s message to Gianna shows how much she loved her daughter

One of the most painful moments in a parent’s life is seeing your child die before his time. Vanessa Bryant’s case is the worst, as she lost both her husband and daughter in one day.

It was a shock when news agencies reported a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California involving the great basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and other passengers as they traveled to the Mamba Sports Academy to practice.

The legend of the Lakers was mourned worldwide. His wife Vanessa shared a picture of an event on the square. The Mama Sports Academy hosted the event to remember and retire Gigi’s No. 2 Jersey.

The widow provided the picture with a touching message for the deceased daughter, which reads:

“My Gianna, God, I miss you. I am so happy that I woke up for 13 years to see your beautiful face and amazing smile. I wish it was until my last breath. Mom loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita # GigiBryant❤ ”

