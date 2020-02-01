Vanessa Bryant shares tribute to her “Angels” Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe and Gianna on Friday and called her her “angels” in an Instagram post.

While the LA Lakers paid tribute at the Staples Center for their first game since the tragic death of their legendary player, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash last Sunday, Vanessa shared a photo of the event with two empty courts next to Kobe Sweaters and Gianna.

She endorsed it: “There is no # 24 without # 2. #GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels.”

As reported, Kobe was proud to be a father of only daughters and considered himself a “girl’s father” for Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Vanessa also posted on her Instagram story during the game, where she shared a photo of a spectacular sunset with purple and golden heart emojis below.

Friday’s tribute included a moving performance by Usher and a heartbreaking speech by LeBron James.

On Wednesday, Vanessa broke her silence after the tragic news with an Instagram post, sharing a beautiful photo of her family, and letting fans know how devastated she was about losing her “adoring husband” Kobe, 41, and ” beautiful, sweet “daughter Gianna, 13.

“There are not enough words right now to describe our pain. I feel confident that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here were with us forever, “wrote Vanessa.

