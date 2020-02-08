Vanessa Bryant shares sweet video of 7-month-old Capri Kobe

Vanessa Bryant seems to cherish the sweet moments with her family the tragic death from her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Almost two weeks after the helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, Gigi and 7 others, Vanessa, 37, shared a heart-warming video of their 7-month-old daughter Capri Kobe Bryant, aka Koko, who learned to stand up.

In the clip, Capri sees her aunt, Sharia Bryant, Kobe’s older sister, holding on while she tries to stand up while Vanessa hears the toddler cheering in the background.

“Do this again. Try again, Mama, “said Vanessa while the Sharia helps Capri to sit down again. The little toddler then got up again!

“Well done, Koko. Well done!” Vanessa told her daughter. “Good girl, mambacita.”

The mother of four continued to encourage Capri while she gets up again! “Good girl, sunshine. I love you,” Vanessa told her youngest.

Vanessa, who had been married to Kobe for almost 20 years, subtitled the sweet video: “My Koko Bean. She looks exactly like my Gigi. Untauntie Ri-Ri. # 7months”

Vanessa’s Instagram post came just a few days after she shared multiple photos and videos from her retirement daughter Gianna’s retirement ceremony in high school.

“My Gianna. God I miss you. I was so lucky to see your beautiful face and great smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath,” she wrote in one of the messages. “Mama loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️”

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small,” Vanessa wrote together another picture. “Mama is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️ # 2 🏀”

Memorial of Kobe and Gigi takes place on February 24 in the Staples Center, Home of Kobe for his 20 years as a Laker of Los Angeles. The date, 2.24.20, has a heartwarming meaning. The number 2 for Gigi’s jersey number at the Mamba Academy, 24 in reference to one of Kobe’s Laker jersey numbers and 20 for the number of years that Kobe played for the team and the years he was married to Vanessa.

