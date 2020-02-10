Vanessa Bryant shares a heartbreaking tribute to daughter Gianna

Vanessa shared another heartbreaking tribute to daughter Gianna on Instagram (Photo: Instagram)

Vanessa Bryant has shared another heartbreaking tribute to daughter Gianna, trying to express her grief to fans.

She lost husband Kobe (41) and daughter Gianna (13) in a helicopter accident in Calabasas last month. They were two of the nine passengers who died in the crash.

With a sweet montage by Gianna playing basketball, Vanessa said she felt “so angry” that her baby girl was taken away so quickly and sheds light on how hard it was to come to terms with losing both Gigi as Kobe.

She wrote: “I did not like to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I cannot process both at the same time.

“It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why could I wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t get that chance?! I am so angry. She had so much life to live. “

Vanessa said she is torn between her anger and remains strong for her three other daughters that she shares with basketball legend Kobe.

She continued: “Then I realize that I have to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I am not with Kobe and Gigi but grateful that I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process.

“I only wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all the victims of this terrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone. “

Vanessa first broke her silence just a few days after the news of the crash surfaced and said to fans: “I am confident that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.

Kobe pictured with his daughter Gianna in 2016 (Photo: AP)

“We are also destroyed for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we intimately share their grief. There are not enough words to describe our pain now. “

The helicopter also carried Gianna’s teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, the parents of Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester and their basketball coach Christina Mauser, as well as pilot Ara Zobayan.

The crash occurred on the same day that the Grammys took place in Los Angeles, with the ceremony honoring Kobe and Gianna during the awards.

More: Entertainment



Hulde also came in from fans and celebrities on social media, in honor of Kobe and daughter Gianna, including messages from David Beckham, Beyonce and Rihanna, who said they would never really overcome the death of the former LA Lakers star.

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe on the red carpet of Oscars. He had Kobe’s shirt number 24 embroidered on his suit, which was the same color as the LA Lakers team.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Nanny McPhee star Raphael Coleman dies at the age of 25 when tributes flow in

MORE: The star of Married At First Sight flees the marriage after he has discovered the man’s cheating