Vanessa Bryant says she struggles to process Kobe and Gigi’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram post

Since Vanessa Bryant broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter, she has been writing touching homages to Kobe and Gianna on Instagram. Bryant has a strong front that helps fans stay up to date on Gianna’s withdrawal from the jersey and the upcoming memorial service.

But in her last post, she tore down these walls and admitted that she is having trouble dealing with the sudden loss of her husband and daughter.

“I hesitated to put my feelings into words,” said Bryant at her post. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I cannot process both at the same time. It’s like trying to keep Kobe away, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. He will never come back to me. “

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have the opportunity?! I’m so crazy. She had so much to live. Then I realize that I am strong and for my three daughters must be there, ”said Bryant.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were killed on January 26 after the helicopter in which they were flying tragically crashed in Southern California. Seven other people, including Gianna’s teammates, were also killed.

Bryant mentioned the families of the other victims in her post and said she hoped her words could be a little comfort to others.

“I just wanted to tell if there was anyone out there who had suffered such a loss,” Bryant said.

“I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone, ”Bryant concluded.

The memorial service for Kobe and Gianna takes place on February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.