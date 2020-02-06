Vanessa Bryant returns to Instagram with tributes to Kobe Bryant & daughter Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant, Widow of Kobe Bryant, breaks her silence for the first time after the tragic crash of the helicopter through an Instagram post.

“There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so deeply. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives,” writes Bryant.

NBA star Kobe Bryant [41] and daughter Gianna Bryant [13] died in a helicopter crash on the way from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport on January 26, 2020. Bryant often used helicopters as a means of transportation to pick up his children from school and avoid the time-consuming traffic in Los Angeles.

She went on to publish a series of photos and clips from a Jersey Retirement ceremony held for daughter Gianna Bryant at her school.

“I am so happy to have woken up to see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it had been to my last breath.”

Vanessa Bryant put her profile photo on a picture with Kobe holding Gianna in his arms. She has also included a link to the Mamba Sports Foundation in her Instagram biography and asked fans to make donations to help families affected by the tragedy.