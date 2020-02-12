Vanessa Bryant expresses grief over Kobe & Gianna in the latest Instagram post

Vanessa Bryant, The Kobe Bryant widow used her Instagam report to express her experience of grief and loss.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter accident on January 26 in Calabasas, California, en route from Orange County to a basketball game.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I cannot process both at the same time. It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me, ”she writes.

She gives an insight into the pain of her loss, but realizes that she has to stay strong for her three surviving daughters Capri, Bianka and Natalia.

Vanessa has used the social media platform in the past to post photos of a Jersey Retirement ceremony for daughter Gianna Bryant at her school and to thank the public for her support and prayers. In addition, she has announced on her Instagram the monument to Kobe and Gianna, which will take place on February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.