Vanderpump Rules Recap Season 8 Episode 6: James gets involved with Lala, Randall’s Fofty Feud with 50 Cent

Tuesday “Vanderpump rules” was all about PRIDE!

But of course, where there is alcohol and an abundance of reality stars, there is certainly drama.

While Lisa Vanderpump Some of her SUR staff in her house had made signs for the big day, she grilled Scheana Shay about giving a newcomer Dayna Kathan what a difficult time. Scheana insisted there was no bad blood, but when Lisa asked if she was jealous of Dayna’s relationship with Max Boyen, Scheana became incredibly defensive and even started to shred!

Ariana Madix also had a one-on-one conversation with Lisa about her depression. She said she never saw herself as someone who would ever go too far, but she recently thought, “What if I just drive my car off this highway?” Lisa, who lost her brother through suicide, offered some words of encouragement and advice, and even agreed to let Ariana work at SUR again for a few days a week to concentrate on something positive.

Later, James Kennedy revealed in a confessional that he and Lala Kent were back on poor terms after he introduced himself to her Instagram feud with 50 cents, who publicly embarrassed her fiance, Randall Emmett, saying that he owed him $ 1 million on Monday. Fifty shared countless screen shots of Randall texts that continued to automatically correct Fifty’s name to Fofty. And so the Fofty Feud of 2019 was born.

“In case you lived under a rock, 50 Cent decided to call Randall some money he thought Randall owed him,” James told the camera. “He wrote:” Give me my money by Monday. ” You know, I like messages, I think this is funny, I post a picture and I like: “I need my money on Monday.” it’s breakfast, okay? This is all over America, viral! “

In her own confessional, Lala said she thought James’ post was “unacceptable” and thought he did it because “he wanted a lot of likes.”

“We were so brand new in our new friendship, you should behave at your best,” she said. “And I don’t find it funny in any way whatsoever. Sobriety is my first priority, and I know he was stopped when he made that message. I can’t allow people to take me to the point where I can fall off my rocker. “

Ariana was very enthusiastic for Pride this year because it would be her first as an openly bisexual woman! Over at SUR, Jax Taylor reluctantly shoved behind the bar to help bartering the big event, and “met” Dayna, whom he had actually met before. He swore up and down in his confessional. He didn’t find her hot. They bound that Scheana was a ‘bitch’.

Dayna would have done her hair Raquel Leviss and Danica Dow that day but woke up with a text from Raquel saying that Scheana was coming now and that the hairdresser could not fit her.

While DJing at TomTom, James asked Max for soda with lime “and … you know …” He then pulled Lala aside and apologized for his offensive Instagram message. She accepted the apology, but said she realized it was just two different people. After some more chatting, James suggested that they toast their “non-alcoholic” drinks, which drew skepticism from Lala. She asked if she could take a sip of his drink, but he didn’t want to let her.

“I think James has a lot of problems. I think he has an addiction problem,” she told the camera later. “He has a bunch of bulging heads around him, including his girlfriend, who don’t care about what his future holds, which can become very ugly and sad.”

While Raquel was on the Vanderpump float during the parade, James played his set on TomTom. She told him that she would try to grasp the beginning, but that she had to work and was unsure. In the end, she missed the whole thing and asked James to approach her over the phone. “Hey, go yourself! How dare you miss my whole set?!” he screamed. “What is the matter with you ?!”

“I didn’t have any service,” she replied. He shouted back: “Where are you, Raquel?! Where are you?!” She was sad that she had been to the parade.

“Why why?!” he shot back. She said, “I didn’t know when your set was! You didn’t tell me! I’ve asked you so many times!”

Fast forward to Raquel at TomTom who is behind the DJ stand with James. He apologized and said he loved her. She was moved and assured him that he impressed her every day. But more importantly, she should work at SUR, where they already had a person in each department. Lisa brought it to James’ attention and then grilled him about his drinking habits (for the millionth time). He vowed he had had nothing to drink that day.

Raquel finally returned to SUR, where Peter Madrigal told her she was so late. But she was not the only employee who was pulled aside for a strict conversation.

Scheana took Dayna back and said she didn’t appreciate Dayna going around to tell people that Scheana was mean to her. “Are you 34 or are you 16?” Asked Dayna before she fled Scheana because she had excluded her from the hair appointment.

Scheana then asked Dayna’s “intentions” among the group, who she thought was to work and make friends. Scheana said it didn’t feel that way and then started crying and apologizing for being so emotional. She insisted she wasn’t a bully, and Dayna wanted to believe her, but said she needed the right action.

In the end, Scheana said, “I haven’t been honest with you, and I’m really sorry,” and they agreed to move on.

“Vanderpump Rules” will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

