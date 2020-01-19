Van Dijk disagrees with the decision to discard the goal Firmino vs Man Utd

Van Dijk did not agree with the decision (Image: AMA / Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk believes that VAR was wrong to rule out Roberto Firmino’s goal for Liverpool after colliding with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

While it had no effect on the result, with Liverpool running out the winners 2-0 courtesy of the goals of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk felt that his team had been difficult.

The Dutch central jumped for the ball with De Gea in the first half who could not claim it and the ball broke to the Brazilian international Firmino, who finished calmly.

A foul was committed on De Gea (Image: Getty Images)

“I didn’t jump with my hands up and it’s hard to say, but if VAR discards it, then you have to accept it and continue,” he told Sky Sports.

‘I thought it was not necessary, but as I said, VAR gives it, you have to accept it and those are the rules these days. We had many more opportunities to score goals today and make it look easy. “

When asked if he expected VAR to rule him out, Van Dijk added: ‘Yes, a little.

‘Not because I thought it was a fault, but because of everything that has been going on with VAR. It is a decision where some people give it and others don’t.

Former United Roy midfielder Keane agreed with Van Dijk’s evaluation and criticized the decision to discard the goal.

“Why he has rejected this goal is beyond me,” Keane said at the break.

‘I can not understand it. He has his eye on the ball that De Gea has done before, I think there is a softness in him. The game has gone crazy. “