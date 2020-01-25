The annual Sports Heroes Luncheon paid tribute to professional athletes and some exceptional high school athletes from the Valley.

For over 50 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley has provided services to local children.

In fact, this year the organization is supporting more than 6,500 children.

This year’s lunch theme was “Changing Lives: The Power of Sport”.

“Now that it has changed my life, the person I am today is entirely due to this relationship with the boys’ club,” said Evander Holyfield.

Four-time heavyweight boxing world champion Evan Holyfield was one of the guest speakers to share his experience as a former member of the Boys and Girls Club.

“The message is that the boys’ club is the safe haven people need,” said Holyfield.

Holyfield said that he learned a lot from his club experience.

“I used to play soccer at home and we were just throwing the ball and running the way you want,” said Holyfield. “Now you find out that there are rules and regulations.”

“When you have the best team that allows us to create a better product,” said Quinton Egson.

Quinton Egson, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley, explained why this lunch was so important.

“We are fortunate to keep our doors open to provide services in some very needy areas such as Mecca, Coachella, Indio, and believe it or not La Quinta,” said Egson. “Second, it allows us to feed the children every day.”

Mauricio Miranda is just one of four exceptional high school athletes from the valley who continues to enjoy the time spent at the Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley.

He shared his favorite memory.

“When I had a conversation with one of the staff there, we had lunch and talked about life and it impacted me,” said Miranda.

Miranda said he had acquired a skill he uses on the football field.

“Being multitasking is very useful because you do so many things at the same time,” said Miranda.

And a message for those who have made efforts to raise funds to help the organization provide services to local children.

“Thank you very much because it really helps everyone,” said Miranda.

Click here to donate.