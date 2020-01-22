Valentine's Day Story - The story of Valentine's Day and the facts about Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 in the United States and other locations around the world. Valentine’s Day is often celebrated with flowers, chocolates and gifts that are exchanged between relatives as people express their love for their partners, their families or their Galentines. But have you ever wondered? Valentine’s Day story? We’ll help you solve the problem – and share it Valentine’s Day facts also.

Valentine’s day story

Nobody has shown the exact origin of the vacation, but a good starting point is ancient Rome. A theory about the origins of Valentine’s Day says that it is timed to match the ancient Roman festival Lupercalia, which was celebrated from February 13th to 15th. The festival took place in mid-February and celebrated spring. According to History.com, the day was celebrated with Roman priests who sacrificed a goat and a dog before dividing the goat’s skins into strips and flogging women with animal skins until they bled, indicating their fertility. Women would then be paired with randomly selected bachelors for the following year.

Where does the name “Valentine” come from?

The ancient Romans could also be responsible for calling it “Valentine’s Day”. Emperor Claudius II Two men – both named Valentine – were executed on February 14 of different years. Her death was recognized by the Catholic Church with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

At the end of the 5th century Pope Gelasius I Lupercalia was replaced by Valentine’s Day because Lupercalia was considered “unchristian”. It was recognized and celebrated as a day of romance and fertility. However, it was not much later that the day was associated with love.

The first Valentine’s Day was written out of prison

The story behind the oldest known Valentine’s Day includes imprisonment in a medieval tower. Charles, Duke of Orleans wrote a love letter to his second wife at the age of 21 Battle of Agincourt.

Where does the Valentine’s Day card come from?

In Britain, Valentine’s Day was celebrated around the 17th century. In the mid-18th century, it was common for friends and lovers to exchange small signs of affection, including handwritten notes, and around 1900, printed cards began to replace written letters.

In the 1840s Esther A. Howland, known as the “Mother of Valentine”, made classic creations with lace, bow and colorful pictures. In 1913, Hallmark Cards from Kansas City, Missouri, began mass-producing Valentine’s cards.

After Christmas, Valentine’s Day is the second largest holiday on which cards are sent. It is estimated that 145 million cards are sent out every year.

Where is Valentine’s Day celebrated?

The day is extremely popular in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia. February 14 is the most common wedding anniversary in the Philippines.

Facts about Valentine’s Day

According to Hallmark, around 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged across the industry. “Galentines Day”, a day when girlfriends are celebrated, was created by Leslie (played by Amy Poehler) in a 2010 episode Parks and recreation, Richard Cadbury introduced the first box of Valentine’s Day chocolate in 1868, History.com reports. Teachers receive most Valentine’s Day cards, followed by children, mothers, women, and girlfriends according to 1-800 flowers. Sorry folks, 1-800-Flowers reports that men spend twice as much on gifts as women. The average man spends $ 130 on Valentine’s Day, while women spend about $ 70. In 2019, Mother’s Day was the only day that exceeded Valentine’s Day in flower sales. Based on the statistics of the National Retail Federation, 40 percent of people who receive gifts would like experience gifts such as tickets for an event or a trip to a spa. According to retail statistics, pet owners will give their furry friends a gift or treat on vacation. In 2019, 58 pounds of chocolate were bought during Valentine’s Day week, Groovy Candies reported. According to WalletHub, an average couple spends around $ 100 per couple on Valentine’s Day dinner. Think before you buy! In 2019, it was reported that $ 9.5 billion was spent on unwanted gifts. If you’re planning to reserve dinner, Italian is the most popular cuisine, followed by French and seafood. Candy hearts were made from medicated lozenges. In 1847, Boston pharmacist Oliver Chase invented a machine that simplified the process of making pastilles The Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America, Oliver Chase and his brother Silas Edwin Chase founded the New England Confectionary Company (NECCO), which is the oldest, continuously operating confectionery company in America.

