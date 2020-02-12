Valentine’s Day 2020: These offers are too good to miss!

A special day for your loved ones is fast approaching. On February 14, Valentine’s Day is celebrated, where people exchange gifts and enjoy all kinds of memorable joys. Be it love birds that present each other with small signs of love or give gifts of sentimental value to their parents or who buy bouquets of flowers for their brothers and best friends, the occasion is about spreading love.

While many think it is too overrated, arguing that loved ones should be celebrated every day, we feel that a small party never killed anyone!

1. DUQUES, LA PALMA:

WEST 14TH STEAKHOUSE

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the iconic Marina skyline in the background and a sumptuous menu dinner to light your senses!

When to go: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Pocket damage: AED 499 per couple + 1 glass of premium drink per person

Khyber

Enjoy this Valentine’s Day in a unique way with ancient Indian vibes, a panoramic view of the Palm skyline and a decadent menu with traditional Indian flavors.

When to go: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Pocket damage: AED 399 per couple + 1 glass of premium drink per person

VALENTINE'S BEACH

Pamper your loved one with exclusivity this Valentine’s Day with our Valentine’s beach. Get carried away by the romantic sunset and the ocean tones while enjoying a delicious menu next to a private cabin and violins in the background.

Pocket damage: 2500 AED per couple + 1 bottle of premium drink per couple

2. BAB AL SHAMS

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Celebrate Al Fresco style Valentine’s Day while Bab Al Shams sets the stage with a family garden

Late breakfast. Enjoy unforgettable moments with live cooking stations accented with organic delicacies and

Enjoy the captivating performances of singers and magicians, while your little ones delight in the fun activities guaranteed to make all your celebrations truly memorable.

Where: Al Forsan Garden, February 14, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pocket damage: AED 385 Includes non-alcoholic drinks – AED 575 Includes selected house drinks per person

CHILDREN POLICY: 50% for children between 6 and 12 years old and free meals for children under five years old

a babysitter can have dinner for free

A ROMANCE SUNSET IN SUN POINT GALA DINNER

If extravagant is how you imagine your Valentine’s day, then surprise your loved one with a personalized service.

Gala dinner appointment at Sunset Point. The enchantment begins with a bonfire under the brightness

stars, while enjoying the romantic melodies of the live violinist. From bubbly and pink to a complacent four dishes

Fixed menu, every detail is planned to delight.

Pocket damage: 1,250 AED per couple Includes a four-course menu, a bottle of bright pink and a bouquet

of roses

Where: Sunset Point, February 14, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

3. LAPITA:

ROMANTIC STAY:

One night stay, five-course dinner by the river and drinks from the house with a romantic gondola ride and spa treatment for two.

Pocket damage: 1,915 AED.

ROMANTIC DINNER FOR TWO:

Five-course meal by the river with house drinks and a romantic gondola ride for an additional 100 AED.

Pocket damage: AED 850.

4. MERIDIEN:

WAREHOUSE:

You will fall in love with every bite of our wide variety of delicious meals, cunning drinks and dance with lots of entertainment and live music, the Dusty Notes band and our resident DJ. Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Warehouse and have the chance to win an impressive heart-shaped diamond pendant.

Pocket damage: 199 AED all-inclusive package per person

YALUMBA

Jump to love this Cupid season in Yalumba. Beloved couples, bitter singles or devotees of the dance floor, everyone is welcome to join the party. Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Yalumba and have the opportunity to win an impressive heart-shaped diamond pendant for your loved one.

Pocket damage: AED 299 with free flow of sparkling wine, selected wines, beers and house spirits.

AED 529 with Veuve Clicquot brut, Bollinger Special Cuvee NV, selected wines, beers and spirits.

5. PALACE OF HABOR:

Brunch En Blanc, Pink Edition

Inspired by the famous “Diner en Blanc”, where guests arrive dressed in white, brunch diners are encouraged to also wear white. The shared-style brunch evokes the classic atmosphere and exceptional flavors of the authentic Parisian brasseries found in the most famous streets of the city, such as Avenue des Champs-Élysées, where diners enjoy three dishes of prepared exclusive French dishes by experts and excellently cooked. Diners can enjoy a large selection of snacks, followed by traditional main dishes brought to the table with a large dessert dessert presented in a lovely candy cart.

Where to go: BQ – French Kitchen & Bar, February 14, 2020; 12 PM – 4 PM

Pocket damage: AED 350 per person, including roses, cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Valentine’s Dinner at World Cut Steakhouse

A romantic dinner for meat lovers in the award-winning meat restaurant in Dubai.

World Cut Steakhouse will spoil all lovers with a 5-course menu. The live singer and piano will create the atmosphere for an unforgettable evening. Among all the guests, we will give 3 pieces of pearl jewelry sponsored by Damani

Where to go: World Cut Steakhouse, February 14, 2020; 7 PM – 12 AM

Pocket damage: AED 350 per person

6. 3BK:

Celebrating the day of love not only at first sight but at first sight! 3BK welcomes you and your loved ones for a specially prepared special menu that will take you through flavors and forms of love, cheering the night with a glass of champagne and a spectacular live show to end the most romantic night of the year.

Pocket damage: Prices are 660 per couple (3 course menu and a glass of champagne)

7. HITCHKI:

This fun Indian Valentine’s bistro, Hitchki, invites all Laila Majnus (love birds) to celebrate the day of love with them. This year, Hitchki has a special Christmas Eve night for those couples who would like to get into the dance and the rhythm of Day V, as well as a romantic night for those couples who would like to dedicate relaxing romantic numbers to their partners.

Laila Majnu Night on Valentine’s Eve in Hitchki

On February 13, Hitchki will organize an epic night for all fun-loving couples. By calling it ‘Laila Majnu Night’, couples can expect to go to the dance floor and have fun with their loved ones all night. Laila Majnu’s name is inspired by a great love story of all time.

Couples at night will receive courtesy couple shots and a better dressed couple will win a surprise basket.

Bollywood Live Band Dur on Valentine’s Day

Couples can enjoy a fantastic live performance of the Bollywood band Durr. From the classic, until the 90s and the last, the band will set the mood with a series of all romantic numbers. Complete the evening with delicacies from the new Hitchki menu including Kamal Karte Ho Pande Ji, Anda Kejriwal, The Kapil Shawarma, Khao Meri Kasam Piyo Meri Rasam, Palat..Palat..Palak, Tiger Jhinga hai, Apne Mutton Ko Lagaan Do and much more.

8. HOTEL KEMPINSKI, EMIRATES COMMERCIAL CENTER:

If you can’t agree on what to eat and where to go, the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has created the perfect setting for Valentine’s dinner. The launch of a unique progressive special dinner that will take you and your loved one to hug around the fire with views of the snow, flamenco dancing, dinner under the stars and end with rich velvets from Noir. Experience the exclusive “Love Game” with riddles, different kitchens and 4 stage changes.

When and where: Friday, February 14, 2020 m 7 PM to 12 AM

Pocket damage: 900 AED per couple, 3,000 AED for those who wish to spend the night in the pool villa.

Additional: A raffle will be held and a lucky couple will have the opportunity to win a night of staying at the hotel in one of their beautiful luxury rooms.

9. Jumeira Oriental Tangerine

This Valentine’s Day delight your loved one with our afternoon tea Fans of Love in Noor Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Embracing the spirit of this special day, the exclusive Afternoon Tea, served in a unique stand that mimics the iconic Canopy of Light, will feature delicious sweet and savory with a romantic touch. For an extra touch of charm, guests will receive a beautiful box of chocolates to end the experience with a sweet note. Images: Afternoon tea in Noor Lounge

Pocket damage: Fans of Love Afternoon Tea | 320 AED for two. Available from 2 p.m. at 6 p.m.

From a sensual atmosphere with candles and rose petals to a wonderful gastronomic experience with gourmet specialties, The Bay Valentine’s Day celebrations will present Mediterranean favorites served in a windy atmosphere. An ideal hiding place for a cozy date night, the brasserie will house a singer and a soft and live saxophonist to set the stage for an unforgettable romance by the beach.

Pocket damage: 390 AED per person with soft drinks, 590 AED per person, including a bottle of champagne per couple.

