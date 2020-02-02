Valentine's Day 2020: the Ladies '' forget-me-not '' collection is the perfect gift for your loved ones

To relieve the pressures of buying gifts for the most romantic occasion of the year, Damas promises that he will not have to look any further once he has seen his new collection “Forget Me Knot”. Each piece is beautifully designed, thinking about your loved ones and has been carefully produced perfectly by the internal teams of Damas for a gift that you can be sure you will be adored. Founded in 1907, Damas continues to honor its rich heritage as goldsmiths and jewelers, with creativity and craftsmanship.

The ‘Forget Me Knot’ collection combines feelings and romance, with two intertwined hearts, forming a “love knot” design, which symbolizes the promise of love. The “love knot” beautifully represents the eternal connection and the unbreakable bond between two souls in love.

The classic knot:

Ladies’ “classic knot” is tied with an 18k gold rope and finished with an elegant single diamond ornament to symbolize infinite unity. A simple romantic gesture in the form of a charming and eternal piece. Giving away an elegant but timeless jewel will surely impress this Valentine.

The “Knot of diamonds” joins a heart of rope, with a beautiful second heart, decorated with “round brilliant” cut diamonds that catch the light and radiate luminosity to give a touch of brightness to the occasion.

Full Diamond Knot:

It is said that diamonds are a girl’s best friends, so why not surprise her Valentine with the “Full Diamond Knot”? The two closed hearts are completely adorned with brilliant diamonds, symbolizing how precious love is. It is safe to win hearts.

Each exclusive “love knot” design beautifully takes the form of a ring, earrings, necklace, bracelet or bracelet. Choose the gift of your dreams in 18k yellow gold, white gold or rose gold.

Where to go:

Now available at Ladies Jewelery stores throughout the CCG.

For more information: www.damasjewellery.com