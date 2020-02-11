Valentine’s Day 2020 Fragrance – Valentine’s Day 2020 Fragrance Horoscope | InStyle.com

Although it feels like 2020 has just begun, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And let’s face it: not everyone is happy.

But no matter what your weekly horoscope says about your love life, the vacation is still a great time for all the signs to be pampered with something they enjoy – whether it’s good food, a spa treatment or a new scent.

RELATED: Here are the nail colors that every character must wear during the Aquarius season

“Each constellation has essences that they prefer, which is why they find comfort in certain perfumes and scents,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Intyty. “If you are considering buying a perfume for your boo or just want to treat yourself on Valentine’s Day, consider these perfumes to activate the erotic zones and sentimentality of the sign.”

Discover the best perfumes for each plate, according to Stardust and tarot card reader Blue June, ahead.

VIDEO: Katy Perry Fragrance

.