Valentine: Abu Pumpa’s real estate developers, T Pumpy Concept Limited, take film subscribers with them

T. Pumpy Concept Limited, a property developer based in Abuja, will inspire its subscribers for a film as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Tayo Adaralegbe, CEO of the company, said on Friday that T Pumpy subscribers would receive a special Valentine groove on Thursday, February 13, 2020, for the screening of the film Survival of Jelili.

Red carpet; 4:30 p.m. during the screening until 6:00 p.m. at Genesis Cinemas, Shoprite Complex, Airport Road Abuja.

“It will be fun with other side attractions. The excursion would allow us to interact with and receive feedback from our subscribers. It’s going to be an interesting trip because there are a lot of Nollywood stars on the ground, ”he said.

Property sales in Abuja: KS1 Malaika repeats the T Pumpy Estates 2020 promotion in a new video

In the meantime, the promo is still running.

The CEO said the company lowered the price of its 4/5 bedroom duplex property sales with massive discounts.

According to him, the property, which has been approved by the government, has approximately 650 square meters for 4 or 5 bedroom duplex or penthouse or can be used for 4 bedroom standard bungalow.

He said the property’s market value is N3m, but the company is giving a 20 percent discount, which is N600,000 and 2,020 blocks, which equates to N380,000.

“The total value discount is N980,000 to 3,000,000, which corresponds to 2,020,000. Pay 2,020,000, the country is yours, ”he said.

The T-Pumpy Concept team has been offering industry-recognized designs and constructions for outdoors for decades. Regardless of whether you are interested in a prefabricated house or an innovative modular design, the T-Pumpy Concept team continues to deliver what home buyers expect and deserve from their new home.

Headquarters address: 12, Monrovia Street, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II District, Abuja

Annex House 23, (F) Road, next to RCCG Resurrection Parish, FHA Lugbe, Abuja.

Follow us on our social media platforms.

Instagram: T.pumpy_estates

Facebook: Tpumpy Estates

YouTube: T.pumpy Estates

Website: http://tpumpyconcept.com

WhatsApp / call: 09054545468 or 09023333380