Valencia vs Barcelona player rankings: Lionel Messi can't avoid losing

Maxi Gómez inspired Valencia beyond a Barcelona devoid of imagination and ideas to make a dent in their hopes of obtaining the La Liga title. The Uruguayan initially had a penalty saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, since the hosts took the game to Quique Setien’s side every time they gave him the opportunity during the first half, despite the fact that the Catalans received great possession spells in Dangerous areas

A combination of fortune and the good work of Ter Stegan kept the game goalless in the interval, but Los Che would not be denied much beyond that. Gomez pushed towards the goal from a narrow angle and the deflection of Jordi Alba tricked the German on his way to the bottom of the net.

And a well-deserved mattress of two goals came back to Gomez, this time he would be allowed to keep it. Ferran Torres juggled from the right flank and had the vision to distinguish Gomez that exploded on the left. Valencia’s number 22 gave it a touch and rolled it calmly in the lower right corner, leaving Ter Stegen with no chance.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Valencia narrowed the gap in Sevilla, fourth place, to just one point, while Real Madrid will now have the opportunity to claim first place and advance three points ahead of the champions if they beat Valladolid on Sunday.

Here are the rankings of the Mestalla players.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/23 player ratings Valencia vs Barcelona

AFP through Getty Images

2/23 Jaume Domenech 7

EPA

3/23 Daniel Wass 7

EPA

04/23 Ezekiel Garay 7

AFP through Getty Images

5/23 Gabriel Paulista 7

AFP through Getty Images

06/23 José Luis Gaya 7

AFP through Getty Images

23/7 Ferran Torres 8

AP

08/23 Geoffrey Kondogbia 7

AFP through Getty Images

09/23 Francis Coquelin 7

REUTERS

10/23 Carlos Soler 7

AFP through Getty Images

11/23 Maxi Gómez 8

AFP through Getty Images

12/23 Kevin Gameiro 6

AFP through Getty Images

13/23 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 8

REUTERS

14/23 Sergi Roberto 5

REUTERS

15/23 Gerard Piqué 5

REUTERS

23/23 Samuel Umtiti 6

fake images

17/23 Sergio Busquets 5

AFP through Getty Images

18/23 Ansu Fati 4

REUTERS

19/23 De Jong 5

AFP through Getty Images

20/23 Arthur 5

AFP through Getty Images

21/23 Jordi Alba 5

AFP through Getty Images

22/23 Antoine Griezmann 6

EPA

23/23 Lionel Messi 7

AFP through Getty Images

1/23 player ratings Valencia vs Barcelona

AFP through Getty Images

2/23 Jaume Domenech 7

EPA

3/23 Daniel Wass 7

EPA

04/23 Ezekiel Garay 7

AFP through Getty Images

5/23 Gabriel Paulista 7

AFP through Getty Images

06/23 José Luis Gaya 7

AFP through Getty Images

23/7 Ferran Torres 8

AP

08/23 Geoffrey Kondogbia 7

AFP through Getty Images

09/23 Francis Coquelin 7

REUTERS

10/23 Carlos Soler 7

AFP through Getty Images

11/23 Maxi Gómez 8

AFP through Getty Images

12/23 Kevin Gameiro 6

AFP through Getty Images

13/23 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 8

REUTERS

14/23 Sergi Roberto 5

REUTERS

15/23 Gerard Piqué 5

REUTERS

23/23 Samuel Umtiti 6

fake images

17/23 Sergio Busquets 5

AFP through Getty Images

18/23 Ansu Fati 4

REUTERS

19/23 De Jong 5

AFP through Getty Images

20/23 Arthur 5

AFP through Getty Images

21/23 Jordi Alba 5

AFP through Getty Images

22/23 Antoine Griezmann 6

EPA

23/23 Lionel Messi 7

AFP through Getty Images

Who was your party man?

.